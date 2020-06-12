Netflix’s ‘Dating Around’ hinges on the idea that meeting partners can be quite difficult. Therefore, in the series, people choose quantity over quality. They go out on a series of five dates which are filled with flirtatious banter, the occasional awkward exchange, and even rarer moments of genuine connection. Once the dates are over, the individual gets to decide whether they want to go out with any of the potential matches, for a second time.

The series has been shot artistically and has the added advantage of introducing viewers to some nice dating spots. While the first season filmed entirely in Brooklyn, New York, Season 2 has changed locations surprisingly. So, where has ‘Dating Around’ Season 2 been shot?

Dating Around Season 2 Filming Locations:

‘Dating Around’ Season 2 is filmed in New Orleans, instead of New York. The quaint setting has several romantic spots perfect for dates, so without further ado, let us jump into the specifics of where the show has been filmed. However, here’s a tweet confirming where the new season has been shot.

Dating Around comes back tomorrow AND it’s set in New Orleans…I can’t wait — how my hair look, mike? (@CashAppRecords) June 11, 2020

The Franklin, at 2600 Dauphine Street, serves as an excellent place to have dates and is seen in the series. The French Quarter eatery offers good food and beverages in a hip setting. It embraces the neighborhood’s vibrant and eclectic personality and this corner plot is a cozy place for intimate conversations that might spring up on a first date. See how it looks, below.

Oak Wine Bar at 8118 Oak Street is the perfect balance of sophistication and laid back attitude that describes New Orleans. With a tasty and diverse menu, along with great wine pairings, courtesy of a knowledgeable staff, it is the perfect place to impress a date. The Royal Sonesta at 300 Bourbon Street, is an elegant hotel. If you are looking to make a good impression on your date, you can take them to the hotel’s restaurants, which is exactly what we see in ‘Dating Around.’ Check out the Oak Wine Bar’s interiors here.

Restaurant R’evolution at 777 Bienville Street is a venture by award-winning chefs and puts a spin on the classic Cajun and Creole cuisine. Located in the heart of the French Quarter, the swanky establishment boasts of a 10,000-bottle wine cellar. After all, the way to a person’s heart is through the stomach, so what better place for a date? Here’s what it looks like inside.

Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander is at 535 Franklin Avenue. Located in the Marigny neighborhood, the iconic restaurant has a cozy courtyard bar that’s just perfect for a first date. Naturally, ‘Dating Around’ has filmed an episode on location. See the comfortable interiors here.

Finally, we have DTB-Down the Bayou at 8201 Oak St #1. The new hotspot in New Orleans puts a fresh spin on the Cajun cuisine and is popular among people looking to make a good impression on their partners. Check out the restaurant’s interiors here.

Thus, ‘Dating Around’ Season 2 manages to capture the dating scene in New Orleans while introducing viewers to some cozy spots which try to capture the diverse cuisine and culture of the place.

Read More: Where Are the Dating Around Season 1 Couples?