Dave Hester Net Worth 2020:

A businessman and an auction-hunter by trade, Dave Hester did not have much of a celebrity status before he featured on A&E Network’s immensely popular reality show, ‘Storage Wars.’ However, Dave’s initial stint with the show was marred by disagreements and clashes with co-stars.

After starring in the show from Seasons 1-3, Dave was fired from the show in December 2012 after alleging that part of the show was ‘fake’ and scripted. In retaliation, Dave sued the show’s producers for wrongful termination of his contract, and after a legal hassle, returned to the show again in Season 5. Since then, he has been a mainstay of the show. He is known popularly by his moniker, ‘The Mogul,’ and his catchphrase of “Yuuup.”

In ‘Storage Wars,’ Dave can be quite the competitor and is known for his habit of raising bids whenever one of his co-stars is about to buy a storage unit. While Dave’s practice has gotten him into quite a few squabbles with his co-stars, one can’t really blame him because what’s a reality show without some drama? If you’re wondering how much Dave is worth and how he gets the money to raise his bids, we’ve got you covered here.

How Does Dave Hester Make His Money?

From what we know about Dave, he got a taste of business at the tender age of 14, attending his first auction at that age. While we don’t know much about Dave’s early career, reportedly, he spent his early working days as a bid-catcher, before becoming a licensed auctioneer in the early 1990s. Somewhere down the line, Dave also became the owner of the Newport Consignment Gallery and the 10,000-square foot Rags to Riches thrift store in Costa Mesa, California.

Dave was still the owner of the Newport Consignment Gallery and the Rags to Riches thrift store when ‘Storage Wars’ first premiered in 2010, and one can presume that the bulk of his wealth came from these stores and his two decades of experience as a successful auctioneer. However, Dave closed both the stores in June 2011 and now operates his own auction house, Dave Hester Auctions, which is how he currently makes money.

Dave Hester Net Worth 2020:

As of 2020, Dave Hester’s net worth is close to $6 million. While that’s a modest net worth to have in comparison to some of the wealthier ‘Storage Wars’ stars, Dave still remains one of the most well-financed bidders in the show and its recurring antagonist.

Further, Dave still has some ways to go before he retires, and has a thriving business in his auction house. For those unfamiliar with the auctioning business, it involves buying things cheaply and selling them at a profit. What makes Dave such an exceptional auctioneer is his eye for items of value – for instance, Dave once bought a painting titled The Golden Pool by early-20th century American impressionist painter Jack Wilkinson Smith for a measly $750, and sold it for a whopping $155,000. This particular sale remains the best in Dave’s career, and it tells us that one bit of astute business, which Dave clearly has a knack for, might make Dave a lot of money in the years to come.

