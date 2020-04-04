Series 5 of ‘90 Day Fiance‘ – a show that revolves around an engaged couple’s journey to get married in 90 days – featured David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan. The couple who met in Thailand and got engaged just after ten days of knowing each other are fan favorites and one of the most amazing couples you would see in the series.

Following a stroke when David was 48, he decided to go to Thailand with a friend for a while. While living there, he heard Annie, 24 at the time, sing at a Karaoke bar one night and decided that he wanted to get to know her. Fast forward a few days; he is in love and engaged to the girl from the bar. With a story as simple and beautiful as their’s, you might be wondering if they’re still together or not, well we have the answer for you.

Are David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan Still Together?

The answer to this question is a big fat, yes! David and Annie have been together since they met that night in Thailand and have been married since 2017. Though the age difference between the couple is more than 20 years, they have proven that love is all that matters in a relationship.

David posted an image of the happy couple fro their wedding day for their anniversary on his Instagram profile with the caption “Happy Anniversary to my Queen. On November 1st, 2017, I won the lottery when you said I Do. It was not easy at 1st, but you have stood beside me through thick and thin. I am so blessed to say you are not just my wife but my best friend and partner. I love you so much my Teerak. @annie_suwan_toborowsky #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiance #TLC”

The caption stays true too since audiences of the show know that the couple has struggled with financial constraints, unemployment, and even criticism from David’s children that he has with his ex-wife. Along with this, David’s past involving poverty, infidelity, and alcohol abuse did nothing to help their situation. In fact, even to get married, David had to borrow money from his friend Chris that he initially went to Thailand with, while Annie took care of the everyday bills.

Fortunately, their lives and relationships are much better now. With a love-filled marriage and financial stability, David and Annie now try to travel the world together and even think about moving back to Asia. Since getting married, Annie Suwan has added her husband’s last name in her’s, making her Annie Suwan Toborowsky.

The couple uploads endearing pictures of themselves on social media just enjoying life and spending time with each other. One such image is of them going for a morning walk on a Sunday that David posted:

They always use hashtags that include and are related to ’90 Day Fiance’ and never forget how far they have come from the early stages of their relationship.

Annie’s Instagram profile is also full of content that makes their relationship and personality shine, keeping ‘90 Day Fiance’ fans invested in their lives. One of which is:

David and Annie Toborowsky are one of the featured couples on the spin-off series of ’90 Day Fiance’ called ‘90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk’ on TLC. With their humor and honesty, they make the audience fall in love with their love all over again. David and Annie’s relationship is the real-life example of love conquers all.

