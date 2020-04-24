It seems impossible after so many years, but some people need to change their entire lifestyle in a snap if they simply want to live and be in control of their own lives. ‘My 600-lb Life‘ is one of those shows where we see people do the impossible. The TLC reality show revolves around individuals who suffer from massive weight gain issues and want to become fitter and healthier, so they seek medical attention from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now). These individuals or “subjects” weigh around 600 lbs each and work hard for a year to lose as much weight as possible with Dr. Now’s guidance, a strict diet, and surgery.

Who Are David and Benji Bolton and What’s Their Story?

We first met the Bolton brothers in 2018, on season 6 of ‘My 600-lb Life’ when Benji, fearing that his life would turn out to be exactly like his elder brother, David – who was almost 750 lbs and unable to work or do day-to-day tasks – decided that they both needed medical help to turn their lives around.

In their episode, David explained that the Bolton family grew up poor, and any extra money that the family had, went to junk food for the six children as treats. David gained weight much faster than any of his siblings and crossed the 100 lb mark when he was six and weighed 140 lbs when he was just ten years old.

“I’ve struggled with weight my whole life. I was the oldest of six kids in our family, and when I was really young, my dad was always working, so my mom and great grandmother took care of me. And how they’d keep me quiet was that they’d just give me something to eat.” He explained.

When the brothers came to Dr. Now, their combined weight totaled to more than 1300 lbs. They decided to be each other’s support system and enter the year-long program together to make the significant life changes they needed to make to live healthy lives.

Where Are David and Benji Bolton Now?

During their episode, we saw that the brothers needed to lose weight on their own before they could be approved for the weight loss surgery. Despite the massive difference, David was able to lose weight much quicker than his 582 lb brother and lost an astonishing 141 pounds while Benji, struggling, had lost just 14 lbs.

Fortunately, Benji started shedding weight too, and they both underwent gastric bypass surgery. Following this, even though there were issues with David having side effects that caused toothache, the Bolton brothers lost a total of 725 lbs from their peak of 1,329 at the beginning of the year.

After the episode aired, a family member revealed that the brothers had continued to lose even more weight. Since their episode had stopped filming, David had further lost 91 lbs and was down to about 295, whereas, Benji had lost 18 more and weighed an even 200 pounds.

David hasn’t publicly shared his weight loss journey further, and his last social media update was in February 2019. Although, he has sued the production company behind ‘My 600-lb Life’, stating that the producers “focused only on ratings while neglecting the welfare of those who appeared on the show.”

Benji, on the other hand, now weighs 176 pounds. His Facebook account only has a few public posts, but the following one from March 4, 2020, really shows how much weight he has lost over time.

