TLCs ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days‘ is the second spin-off to the popular ‘90 Day Fiance.’ As the name suggests, it is a prequel to the original and features international couples who have already built an online relationship but have never met. During this series, instead of the foreign partner coming to the U.S. after receiving the K-1 visa, the situation is reversed. The American individual is the one that makes the travel to their other half’s native country, and there they attempt to decide if they want to pursue their relationship further or not.

David and Lana: 90 Day Fiance Journey

The 60-year-old Las Vegas resident David met his 27-year-old girlfriend Lana in an online chat room seven years ago. David, who has sworn off American women after a series of failed relationships, has only been dating Russian and Ukrainian women for more than 15 years now. In season 4 of ’90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days’ we see David traveling to Ukraine to meet the love of his life despite the fact that he doesn’t even have her number or any form of communication with her apart from the online service that he pays for by the minute.

Claiming that she is too shy and it is too overwhelming for her, Lana gets angry at David every time he suggests some modern form of communication. In all the years of their relationship, David has tried to meet Lana thrice before but was ghosted every single time. And now, with a ring in his pocket, he hopes that the fourth time will do the trick.

His hopes were quickly crushed when Lana didn’t show up to meet him at the train station like she said she would. Although she blew him off again, David admitted that he has spent over $100,000 for her and is not ready to give up on their relationship yet.

Lana finally communicates with him and expresses an interest in seeing him and starting her K-1 visa application, so they agree to meet in a restaurant. There, David waits for two hours before he realizes that Lana stood him up again, for the fifth time. And in a heartbreaking moment, we see him leave the flowers he bought for her behind.

However, he is more determined than ever to meet Lana and goes to the address that she had once given him long ago. The latest episode ended in a cliffhanger as someone opened the door after David knocked, but we still don’t know if it was Lana, a catfish pretending to be Lana or someone else entirely.

Are David and Lana Still Together?

At the moment, it is unclear if the two are still together or not. Due to contractual obligations, they can’t share anything relating to their relationship status while the show is airing. David’s Instagram page also gives us no clue about him or Lana.

With a strong possibility that Lana might not actually be real, the chances are that David will go back to the U.S. with nothing but a broken heart. We do hope that even if Lana is real, David recognizes that she is using him and gets some sort of closure with her so that he can move on. Of course, we won’t know anything for sure till the season wraps up.

