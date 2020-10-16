Based on the eponymous graphic novel series by Brian Ralph, ‘Daybreak’ takes place in a post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. The story follows an eclectic group of teen survivors, who once were the cliques of Glendale High, as they navigate a world full of ravenous zombies. While the series largely is about these teenagers taking life one day at a time, the focal point remains a 17-year-old teenager, Josh, who along with his group of misfits, embarks on an adventurous expedition to find his missing girlfriend, Sam, in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion that has wiped most of the population.

Created by Brad Peyton and Aron Coleite, the black comedy-adventure series stars Colin Ford as Josh Wheeler, Sophie Simnett as Sam Dean, Alyvia Alyn Lind as highly unstable kid genius Angelica Green, Austin Crute as contemplative samurai Wesley Fists, Cody Kearsley as Turbo Bro Jock, and Matthew Broderick as Michael Burr in the central roles. When the show hit Netflix in October 2019, it was met with mixed reviews with a mostly positive response. Here’s everything we know about ‘Daybreak’ season 2!

Daybreak Season 2 Release Date: Canceled or Renewed?

‘Daybreak’ season 1 premiered on October 24, 2019, on Netflix. It consists of 10 episodes with a runtime of 38–50 minutes each. Alas, fans won’t be greeted by another edition as co-creator Aron Coleite officially announced the disheartening news in a tweet posted on December 17, 2019. He took to his Twitter handle to share the cancelation of season 2.

I don't even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/rKXWxuaaFh — Aron Coleite (@AronColeite) December 17, 2019

“We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season. We’re so sorry we couldn’t share it with you sooner but also grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live-tweet sessions with all of you,” read the post. “Thank you for picking up what we put down, for running with it in all of your amazing, weird, monstrous ways, and for being such an important part of this show and our experience making it.”

He added, “No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can’t share more of this ride with you. But we’re so grateful to have gotten to bring it this far. Thank you for riding with us, for your voices, for your enthusiasm, your memes, your fart jokes, and your unashamed crazy. We’ll see you out there.”

Despite being a promising coming-of-age story with enough potential, the show is unfortunately axed just after a one-season-long run. The end of the series follows the familiar Netflix strategy of winding down shows after relatively short lifespans. The series garnered a cult following owing to its unique story treatment but sadly didn’t attract enough viewers for the streamer to revive it for another installment. Unless resurrected by another network – chances of which are slim to none at the time – ‘Daybreak’ season 2 stands canceled.

