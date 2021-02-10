Dead to Me Season 3: Everything We Know

Created by Liz Feldman, ‘Dead to Me’ is a dark comedy series that follows the friendship between Jen and Judy, who meet under unusual circumstances. Although their bond is volatile, it deepens as the mystery around Jen’s husband’s death unfolds, along with Judy’s secrets. Upon its premiere on May 3, 2019, the series was streamed by more than 30 million viewers.

Along with critical acclaim and a strong fan following, has received several Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. As season 2 concludes on a twisted cliffhanger, the fans can’t wait to hear what is next. Will there be a season 3? Let’s take a look!

Dead to Me Season 3 Release Date

‘Dead to Me’ season 2 released in its entirety on May 8, 2020, on Netflix. The second season consists of ten episodes with a running time of 29-34 minutes each.

As for season 3, here is what we know. The show was renewed for its third run on July 6, 2020. Unfortunately, it was also announced to be the last season. Created Liz Feldman did not envision it as a long-running series and wanted to end after three seasons. She told Deadline, “We felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women.” The idea of how to end the series came to her while the show was still in production for season 2.

‘Dead to Me’ season 3 was scheduled to begin filming in January 2021 and wrap up in a few months in April. However, there is no news to confirm if the season has started filming. Besides, Netflix had to pause production of the LA-based films and series in early 2021 since the cases for Covid-19 in the area began to rise again. If the situation is brought under control and the show begins filming soon, we may see a new season by the end of the year. Keeping these factors in mind, we can expect ‘Dead to Me’ season 3 to release sometime in late 2021.

Just pitched all of @deadtome Season 3 to my partners at @Netflix and they’re excited and I’m excited and I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY’RE GONNA LET ME TELL THIS STORY — Liz Feldman (@thelizfeldman) September 18, 2020

Dead to Me Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and James Marsden will reprise their roles as Jen Harding, Judy Hale, and Ben Wood, respectively, in the third outing of the series. Ben Wood is the identical twin brother of Steve Wood, who dies in season 1. Marsden plays both these roles on the show, although he appears as Steve only in flashback sequences in season 2.

Among the other cast members expected to return in season 3, some of the names include Max Jenkins (Christopher Doyle), Sam McCarthy (Charlie Harding), Luke Roessler (Henry Harding), Valerie Mahaffey (Lorna Harding), Diana-Maria Riva (Ana Perez), Brandon Scott (Nick Prager), Suzy Nakamura (Karen), and Keong Sim (Pastor Wayne). It is unlikely that we will see Natalie Morales (Michelle) again in season 3 since her relationship with Judy seems to have run its course.

Dead to Me Season 3 Plot: What can it be about?

Season 2 ends on a dramatic note. Jen asks Judy to be the legal guardian to her sons and goes to Detective Perez to confess that she killed Steve. However, she and Perez are unable to find the spot where Steve’s body is buried. After a heart-to-heart conversation with Detective Perez, she decides to let Jen off the hook, much to Jen’s surprise. Judy finds several stacks of $100 bills hidden in the backings of her paintings. Ben is presumed to be on his way to identify Steve’s body when he rams into the new car that Jen and Judy buy for Charlie. Ben is evidently drunk and speeds off after the accident, leaving the two injured women in shock.

Season 3 might pick up the narrative threads laid out in the second season. Since Steve’s body has been found, this could change Jen’s fate, who was let go by Detective Perez. It is not clear if Jen and Judy got the chance to see who hit their car. Ben was drunk when his car crashed into Jen and Judy, so we also do not know if he is aware of who he hurt in that accident. In an interview, Marsden shared that Ben is a guy who tries his best to do the right thing even when no one is watching.

However, external forces can overwhelm Ben, throwing him into a deep existential crisis. Could this mean he will come clean about the accident, or could it lead to an awkward confrontation with Jen and Judy? We must also remember that Charlie is a suspect in Steve’s disappearance, and in the season 2 finale, he finds the letter Jen had written for Judy. Well, getting his hands on Jen’s letter for Judy could be Charlie’s way out. The question is, if Charlie reads the letter, how would he feel towards his mother and Judy? It is possible that he is enraged and uses that knowledge to get back at them.

