Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’ follows the story of two women who are united through their grief. As their relationship progresses, they get entangled in a web of secrets and lies. They hurt each other along the way but also become one another’s only confidant. Created by Liz Feldman, the show received critical acclaim, especially for the performances of the lead actresses. For her role in the show, Christina Applegate received an Emmy nomination. The second season of the series leaves us with an open ending that warrants a third season. When will it premiere on Netflix? Here’s what you should know.

Dead to Me Season 3 Release Date

‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 released on Netflix on May 8, 2020. It had ten episodes with the runtime of half-an-hour each. The season ends on a cliff-hanger that sets the stage for the third season. As of now, Netflix has made no official announcement regarding that. Though the relative success and critical appreciation of the show means that there’s a good chance that the show will get renewed. As per our best estimates, ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 is expected to release sometime in 2022.

Dead to Me Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Dead to Me’ stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in the lead roles of Jen Harding and Judy Hale. James Marsden appears in the first season as Steve Wood, Judy’s fiancé, and in the second season as Ben Wood, Steve’s twin brother. Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler play the roles of Charlie and Henry, Jen’s sons. Diana-Maria Riva plays the role of Detective Ana Perez, and Brandon Scott plays Nick Prager. All of them are expected to return for the third season.

We also expect Valerie Mahaffey, who plays Jen’s mother-in-law Lorna, to reprise her role. Additional cast like Max Jenkins as Christopher, Suzy Nakamura as Karen, and Adora Soleil as Shandy can also appear in recurring roles. The second season also has Natalie Morales as Michelle, Perez’s ex, and Judy’s love interest. Though she does not appear in the final episode of Season 2, we expect her to return with a possibly bigger arc in the third season.

Dead to Me Season 3 Plot: What can it be about?

‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 ends with a lot of cliff-hangers, and the show can take them into any direction. Even though Jen couldn’t find Steve’s body, a trekker’s dog found it. So, even though Perez had decided to let it go, she will have to look into the case officially. The next season will throw her into the loop because she is in on the secret, and we will see her struggle in keeping it so.

Another person to find out a secret, though partial, is Charlie. He chances upon Judy’s box where she had kept Jen’s letter, which mentioned Ted’s death. How will Charlie react to this information? Will he find out about the murder that his mother committed? Then there is the case of the car accident involving Jen, Judy and Ben. How will that fit into the whole picture?

