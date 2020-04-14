‘Deadliest Catch‘ is a Discovery series that justifies its “adventure reality” genre. In fact, the title of the show alludes to the risk of death or major injury that is a given with what the series portrays. ‘Deadliest Catch’ follows heroic crab fishermen as they make dangerous sea journies to catch Alaskan king crabs and snow crabs.

Each episode usually revolves around a single conflict or situation. The series highlights how crab fishing is one of the most dangerous jobs in the entire world and how the fishermen put their lives on the line regularly. Moreover, the series is also well regarded for the kind of danger the Discovery cameramen put themselves in to film the action for viewers. ‘Deadliest Catch’ has regularly worked on and invested in video and sound recording technology to be able to capture all the action.

Deadliest Catch Filming Locations

‘Deadliest Catch’ is an adventure reality series that is perhaps the most thrilling one in the genre. The series is mostly filmed in international waters and on the sea. However, the show almost always films in familiar territory, and its “docking location” remains the same. Each episode sees the crab fishermen battle turbulent waters to fish for Alaskan king crabs and snow crabs.

While watching the show, many viewers would have wondered where it is filmed. However, more than that, the show also makes one curious about how it is filmed. How do the cameramen manage to capture the perfect shot in such trying circumstances? What are some of the challenges that they have to face while doing so?

Dutch Harbor, Alaska

The base of operations for ‘Deadliest Catch’ is Dutch Harbor. Dutch Harbor is located in the Aleutian Islands in the state of Alaska. However, viewers would know that most of the action of ‘Deadliest Catch’ is filmed on deck in the Bering Sea and international waters.

Filming in such conditions is tougher than one assumes. The weather is severe, and the sea’s high swells result in a rocky and unstable boating experience. This is the reason that the first requirement for a cameraman who wishes to join the ‘Deadliest Catch’ crew is having a strong gut that can withstand sea sickness.

That is not where the obstacles stop. The crew is required to work for 19 to 20 hours on a single day. Functioning on 4 hours of sleep continuously is not something everybody is cut out for. “Our camera operators, they really are basically professional athletes,” says executive producer Starr Paul.

