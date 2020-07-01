This week, in ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 16, we witnessed the return of one of the most infamous skippers from the previous seasons. Apart from that, one of the vessels had to return when the captains were just on the verge of hauling a good catch. Well, more on that later. Until then, here’s a brief breakdown of the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Deadliest Catch Season 16 Episode 13 Release Date:

‘Deadliest Catch’ season 16 episode 13 will air on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on Discovery Channel.

Deadliest Catch Season 16 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Bomb Cyclone’ and here’s is its official synopsis to give you an idea of what the part entails: “The Wizard catches fire in a violent storm known as a bomb cyclone. Josh and Casey attempt to fish in 30-foot seas, while two rogue waves slam the Southern Wind. Wild Bill grinds his crew 72 straight hours bringing himself to the brink of collapse.”

Where to Stream Deadliest Catch Season 16 Episode 13 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of Deadliest Catch’ season 16 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Tuesday. You can avail this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Directv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Deadliest Catch Season 16 Episode 12 Recap

The sneak peeks for episode 12 had been hinting at the departure of Sig Hansen who was speculated to be handing over the reins of the Northwestern to his daughter and relief skipper. But fans were relieved when they came to know that Hansen is staying put and not retiring — just yet. This week, we also saw the return of the infamous skipper, Steve Harley Davidson, who makes a deal with the Cornelia Marie. But Josh Harris and Casey McManus state that they would keep the hauls for themselves. Josh and Casey are seen to be aiming for higher profits and playing a strategic game here.

Wild Bill Wichrowski is almost on the verge of striking a good haul but he faces a hydraulic issue. As a result, they need to swiftly return to St Paul’s harbor in order to fix the vessel. The equipment costs The Northwestern some huge bucks and it is a shame that they need to leave their paydirt midway. Meanwhile, the calm weather shown in this episode hints at the massive bomb cyclone that’s coming their way. It will be the center of the storyline in next week’s episode as we follow the fishermen when they try to battle the storm in search of profitable hauls.

