This week, in ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 16, we witness how the harsh winter is making crabbing an intensely difficult and risky task. Moreover, there is a massive bomb cyclone that adds to the crisis. In episode 14, we follow the vessels, the Summer Bay, Cornelia Marie and Lady Alaska as they go ahead to make some hauls even in these dangerous conditions. Well, more on that later. Until then, here is a brief breakdown of the release and streaming details of the next episode.

Deadliest Catch Season 16 Episode 15 Release Date:

‘Deadliest Catch’ season 16 episode 15 will air on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on Discovery Channel.

Where to Stream Deadliest Catch Season 16 Episode 15 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of Deadliest Catch’ season 16 on tv as and when they air on Discovery, by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Tuesday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as, the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Directv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Deadliest Catch Season 16 Episode 14 Recap

In episode 14 of ‘Deadliest Catch’, titled, ‘Bering Sea Crash’, Casey McManus and Josh Harris make a bet over who can catch the maximum number of crabs. The loser needs to clean the toilet with a toothbrush! On the other hand, the Summer Bay and Lady Alaska are one-man less as they battle the rough storm. Here is a small clip from the episode that showcases the dire conditions under which the crew is forced to work … “When a giant wave hits the boat, a 25-pound piece of ice hits the deck.”

When a giant wave hits the boat, a 25-pound piece of ice hits the deck. An all new #DeadliestCatch starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/DM8YLQo0rQ — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) July 15, 2020

Bill’s greenhorn, Mahlon gets badly injured while heaving a pot and needs to quit for now. Meanwhile, Mac, Junior’s reliable engineer, is battered by a 25-foot rogue wave, which causes a big piece of ice to fly and hit him on the back. However, both the teams carry on in spite of the fewer numbers.

The Cornelia Marie’s captain, Josh, plans to carry his pots far north. Casey is able to keep on a straight line and is easily able to catch 300+ crabs while Josh’s numbers barely cross 50. Does the latter accept his defeat by cleaning the toilet? Well, watch the episode to find out. But overall, this episode proves that ‘Deadliest Catch’ is not a show for the faint-hearted. The profession does not give an excuse to slackers! It is unfortunate that in spite of putting in so much effort, Wild Bill and his crew do not catch a major haul and they need to return due to Mahlon’s injury.

