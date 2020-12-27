‘Death in Paradise’, created by Robert Thorogood is a crime-drama tv series, which happens to be a joint UK and French production. The show had begun by introducing us to a detective named Richard Poole, who is assigned the case to solve a murder on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie. At the end of season 3, Poole is killed and replaced by a clumsy detective Humphrey Goodman, who resigns from the position in the midst of season 6. The next replacement on Saint Marie is DI Jack Mooney, who remains in the location until the middle of the ninth season. The latest entry in this chain of replacements is DI Neville Parker.

Well, because of the high ratings enjoyed by all the seasons, ‘Death in Paradise’ has been renewed multiple times. Let us now check out when the show will return with its 10th iteration.

Death in Paradise Season 10 Release Date:

‘Death in Paradise’ season 9 premiered on January 10, 2020, on BBC One. It wrapped up with its eighth episode on February 27, 2020. The good news for the fans of the show is that, when it was renewed for its ninth season, it was simultaneously greenlit for its 10th outing. ‘Death in Paradise’ season 10 releases on January 7, 2021, in the UK. It consists of eight new episodes and should wrap up sometime in February 2021. The show airs in the US on a number of PBS stations such as KBTC TV.

Death in Paradise Season 10 Cast: Who Can be in it?

Season 10 marks the return of Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, who is introduced in season 9. He is joined by Joséphine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell — who gears up to resume work two years after her fiancé’s death. In the 10th edition, we also have Tobi Bakare as DS JP Hooper, Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tahj Miles as the rookie Marlon Pryce, Jason Manford as Craig, Laura Aikman as Cherry, Danielle Vitalis as Aneesha, and Richard McCabe as Roger Harkness. Rounding up the cast for season 10 is Faye McKeever as Danielle, Buom Tihngang as Ollie Gordon, Golda Rosheuvel as Alice Joyce, Niamh Cusack as Maggie O’Connell, and Kellie Shirley as Pamela Bellman, among others.

Death in Paradise Season 10 Plot: What Can it be About?

The BBC has teased that the 10th edition is packed with a host of captivating cases and unexpected twists, as well as some epic surprises for viewers. Neville has a realization — he is merely living in the Caribbean without embracing the locale with his heart. He seeks Florence’s help and together, they explore the area. Neville slowly begins to open up and this also includes a romantic gesture. But is Neville built for the tropical climate? Is love really a possibility. Watch the season to find out.

