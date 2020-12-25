‘Death to 2020’ is a mockumentary, helmed by the creators of ‘Black Mirror’, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. The Netflix original is conceptualized to satirize and mock the events of a terrible year gone by — 2020, which marks the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other subjects. Now, if you are on this page, you must be wondering about the release date and streaming options for this special episode. So, without any further ado, let us get started!

Death to 2020 Release Date And Time

‘Death to 2020’ is slated to premiere on December 27, 2020, on Netflix, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET.

Death to 2020 Spoilers

‘Death to 2020’ is a mockumentary, most likely conceptualized as a one-off like ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’. However, as per sources, it is not a part of the ‘Black Mirror’ franchise. It features a star-studded cast, including the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Samson Kayo, and Laurence Fishburne. Grant plays the character of a historian who is being interviewed about the year 2020. The rest of the stars play various characters like a spokesperson, reporter, psychologist, and scientist, among others.

The special is created in the form of a future documentary, which looks into the events of the grim year, 2020, ruled by the coronavirus pandemic and other related events. Netflix has outlined the official synopsis of the episode that goes as follows: “2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?”

Despite being dubbed as an “original comedy event,” ‘Death to 2020’ features an incredibly bleak premise — dotted with humor in the form of Easter eggs. Moreover, although ‘Death to 2020’ is created in the form of a special, created by the team behind ‘Black Mirror’, it follows an entirely different approach. It is more character-based and is in fact, not a complete documentary or a mockumentary. It is a hybrid of both styles. The special is packed with appalling revelations, beautiful cinematography, drone shots, and bleak piano notes. And of course, there are a lot of brilliant performances.

Death to 2020 Trailer

For some more insights into the special, here is the trailer for ‘Death to 2020′!

Read More: Best Shows Like Black Mirror