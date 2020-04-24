‘Defending Jacob‘ is an Apple TV+ mini-series that marks Chris Evans‘ appearance on the small screen after a long time. The murder mystery series is based on a novel of the same name by William Landay. In the first episode of ‘Defending Jacob,’ the basic premise is depicted: a 14-year-old boy is found stabbed to death in a park. Jacob, his classmate, is suspected of killing him since he used to bring a knife to school. The second episode sees Jacob being arrested after his fingerprints are found on the murdered boy’s sweatshirt. In the third episode, Jacob is bailed out, but he and his family start to be stigmatized by the community.

Defending Jacob Episode 4 Release Date

‘Defending Jacob’ episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on May 1, 2020, on Apple TV+. Generally, Apple TV+ releases new episodes around 3 am E.T. The fourth episode is titled ‘Everything is Cool’ and returns one week after the first three episodes of the series had been released together. After the first three episodes, ‘Defending Jacob’ follows a weekly format with each episode scheduled to premiere every Friday.

Where to Watch Defending Jacob Episode 4 Online?

‘Defending Jacob’ is an Apple TV+ original. Hence, the only way one can watch the murder mystery mini-series is by getting an Apple TV+ subscription. A monthly subscription for the streaming platform costs $4.99, while an annual subscription costs $49.99. However, you can opt for a seven-day free trial. So, use that wisely.

Defending Jacob Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Defending Jacob’ episode 4 is titled ‘Everything is Cool.’ Judging from the title of the episode, it can be assumed that the Barbers might finally hear some relieving news. With four more episodes to go after that, however, it is safe to say that their problems will not end.

Towards the end of the third episode, Sarah is seen sharing some information with Duffy. It will be interesting to see whether the information she shares makes Jacob’s life easier or tougher. Given the title of the episode, the information might end up helping Jacob’s case. Apart from that, the character of Derek has been largely mysterious. He is depicted to be Jacob’s friend at first. However, he is the one that shares information about Jacob possessing a knife on social media. So, the fourth episode might shed some light on his motivations.

Other than that, Patz is seen staring at another teenage boy in the third episode. Does this mean that there will be another murder in Newton? If that is the case, things will certainly not be cool for Jacob. The fourth episode should also see Jacob’s trial begin as there does not seem to be much that can happen before that. With the Newton residents stigmatizing the Barber family, the fourth episode’s title could indicate the Barbers finding a way to regain sympathy.

As mentioned earlier, ‘Defending Jacob’ is based on a novel of the same name by William Landay. Hence, the best way to gauge what one can expect in the next episode is by referring to the original source material. MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.

According to a summary of the novel, the next episode will see Jacob’s situation worsen due to a story posted by him online. The story turns out to be similar to Rifkin’s murder and hence, will increase Jacob’s worries. Furthermore, Andy will be seen visiting his father in prison, on Klein’s recommendation. However, the most shocking event that will take place is Patz committing suicide! Furthermore, Patz will take responsibility for murdering Ben in his suicide note, thereby clearing Jacob of the charges. “Everything is cool.”

