‘Defending Jacob‘ is a miniseries by Apple TV+ that sees Chris Evans grace the small screen after a long. Apart from several other stellar cast members like Jaeden Martell and Michelle Dockery, ‘Defending Jacob’ also boasts of some impressively atmospheric cinematography.

The fourth episode for the series sees Joanna poke holes in Jacob’s alibi to prepare him. Then, she decides not to put Jacob on the stand and focus on casting reasonable doubt on the prosecutor’s case instead. Andy begins his own investigation into Leonard Patz while Laurie ends up breaking down in front of a reporter unknowingly. The episode ends with Andy being told that he would have to visit his father to get a DNA sample for Jacob’s genetic inheritance of behavior test.

Defending Jacob Episode 5 Release Date

‘Defending Jacob’ episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on May 8, 2020, on Apple TV+. Generally, Apple TV+ releases new episodes around 3 am E.T. The fifth episode is titled ‘Visitors’ and returns one week after the fourth episode of the series had been released. After the first three episodes, ‘Defending Jacob’ follows a weekly format with each episode scheduled to premiere every Friday.

Where to Watch Defending Jacob Episode 5 Online?

‘Defending Jacob’ is an Apple TV+ original. Hence, the only way one can watch the murder mystery miniseries is by getting an Apple TV+ subscription. A monthly subscription for the streaming platform costs $4.99, while an annual subscription costs $49.99. However, you can opt for a seven-day free trial. So, use that wisely.

Defending Jacob Episode 5 Spoilers

‘Defending Jacob’ episode 5 is titled ‘Visitors.’ It is quite clear what that refers to. The fifth episode will certainly depict Andy meeting his father finally. That scene promises to be a thrilling one. The whole episode MIGHT be structured around that meeting too since it would certainly be a pivotal moment.

Furthermore, we can expect the results of the genetic inheritance in behavior tests to be revealed as well. This, too, promises to be interesting. Apart from that, Sarah and Jacob might be shown getting closer. This could lead to more revelations or complications in the case. Plus, some more indication regarding Derek’s motivations could also be provided in the fourth episode.

‘Defending Jacob’ is based on a novel of the same name by William Landay. Thus, a good method to predict what one can expect in the next episode would be by referring to the novel. MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.

According to a summary of the novel, Leonard Patz will commit suicide. Plus, Patz would also admit to having killed Ben, thereby freeing Jacob. However, we might have to wait a little longer to see that. But the series pulling a surprising move and depicting that event earlier than anticipated is also a possibility.

Read More: Is Defending Jacob Based on a True Story?