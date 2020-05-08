‘Defending Jacob‘ is a murder mystery television series by Apple TV+. It is based on William Landay’s novel of the same name and revolves around a suburban couple attempting to defend their son after he gets accused of murdering his classmate. Chris Evans plays the role of the father.

In the fifth episode, it is revealed that Sarah had sent a nude to Ben and was being blackmailed by him. Derek had stolen Ben’s phone to help Sarah and that is what Sarah had told Duffy. Moreover, Andy’s father agrees to give his DNA sample after Laurie visits him. Matt calls Andy to say something, but cannot get himself to do so.

Defending Jacob Episode 6 Release Date

‘Defending Jacob’ episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on May 15, 2020, on Apple TV+. Generally, Apple TV+ releases new episodes around 3 am E.T. The sixth episode is titled ‘Wishful Thinking’ and returns one week after the fifth episode of the series had been released. After the first three episodes, ‘Defending Jacob’ follows a weekly format with each episode scheduled to premiere every Friday.

Where to Watch Defending Jacob Episode 6 Online?

‘Defending Jacob’ is an Apple TV+ original. Hence, the only way one can watch the murder mystery miniseries is by getting an Apple TV+ subscription. A monthly subscription for the streaming platform costs $4.99, while an annual subscription costs $49.99. However, you can opt for a seven-day free trial. So, use that wisely.

Defending Jacob Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Defending Jacob’ episode 6 is titled ‘Wishful Thinking’ and it is hard to predict what the episode might be about from the title. Perhaps, the title might refer to Andy’s attempts at finding Ben’s real killer fail. Maybe, Derek is proven innocent. It could also be Leonard Patz who is proven innocent. Moreover, both of them could be proven innocent. Hence, Andy’s hope of finding the real killer and proving Jacob’s innocence might turn out to be “wishful thinking” on his part.

Apart from that, Andy’s father agrees to give his DNA sample so that the “murder gene” can be tested. The results for that could be declared in the sixth episode. That would certainly be interesting. Moreover, Jacob calls Sarah a slut in the fifth episode. In the sixth episode, Jacob might feel bad about that and apologize.

Furthermore, Matt will most probably reveal the truth about his and Leonard Patz’s groping incident. Matt does not say anything to Andy despite calling him twice at night, in the fifth episode. Thus, Matt should find the courage to tell Andy what he wanted to, in the sixth episode. It would be interesting to see whether that helps Jacob’s case or not.

