‘Defending Jacob‘ is a compelling murder mystery television series by Apple TV+. The show adopts a slow-burn and atmospheric tone to present its story, which is an adaptation of William Landay’s book of the same name. The show packs a stellar cast which includes the likes of Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell.

The sixth episode sees Matt revealing some important information about Patz. He tells Andy and the District Attorney how Patz had mentioned Rifkin. Furthermore, Dr. Vogel tells Laurie, Andy, and Joanna how Jacob does not possess the murder gene but does show other genetic characteristics that lead to violent, unempathetic, and manipulative behavior.

Defending Jacob Episode 7 Release Date

‘Defending Jacob’ episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on May 22, 2020, on Apple TV+. Generally, Apple TV+ releases new episodes around 3 am E.T. The seventh episode is titled ‘Job’ and returns one week after the sixth episode of the series had been released. After the first three episodes, ‘Defending Jacob’ follows a weekly format with each episode scheduled to premiere every Friday.

Where to Watch Defending Jacob Episode 7 Online?

‘Defending Jacob’ is an Apple TV+ original. Hence, the only way one can watch the murder mystery miniseries is by getting an Apple TV+ subscription. A monthly subscription for the streaming platform costs $4.99, while an annual subscription costs $49.99. However, you can opt for a seven-day free trial. So, use that wisely.

Defending Jacob Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Defending Jacob’ episode 7 is titled ‘Job.’ From the title, it is quite unclear what the episode could be about. However, the sixth episode ends with the Barbers going to the trial. Hence, one can anticipate that the show’s flashback-flashforward narrative style would end. To be clearer, the story should progress just linearly henceforth since the “flashforward” part of the storytelling involved Andy narrating the events of his household at the trial.

The seventh episode comes packed with tons of promise as the trial is what the miniseries has been leading up to. However, one might not expect a decision to be announced so soon. The show still has one more episode to go. However, viewers may be in for a shock. There is nothing substantial that could save Jacob so far, except for Matt’s revelation about Patz mentioning Rifkin.

Yet, the trial should be the source of some intense drama. It will certainly be interesting to see how Neal approaches the case and tries to frame Jacob. One thing is for certain though: the stakes are higher than they ever were for the Apple TV+ show as the penultimate episode approaches.

