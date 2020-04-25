‘Defending Jacob‘ is a murder mystery mini-series with a stellar cast. Chris Evans plays the leading character, Andy, while Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell essay the roles of Andy’s wife and son respectively. The series is an adaptation of William Landay’s book of the same name and has been filmed in various places in Massachusetts.

What is Defending Jacob About?

The title of ‘Defending Jacob’ is actually quite self-explanatory. Evans plays the character of Andy, an assistant defense attorney in Newton, Massachusetts. Andy has a loving family with a teenage son, Jacob, and a wife named Laurie. Moreover, they live in a peaceful, close-knit, suburban community. However, one of Jacob’s classmates, Ben Rifkin, is found dead in a park, stabbed to death.

Soon, Jacob is suspected of murdering Rifkin as he used to carry a knife to school. He gets arrested after his fingerprints are found on Rifkin’s sweatshirt. However, Jacob claims to be innocent. Andy and Laurie, on the other hand, do everything in their power to defend Jacob. The family starts to be stigmatized by the Newton community and the press. Will they be able to prove Jacob’s innocence? Is Jacob actually innocent? Who killed Rifkin?

Is Defending Jacob on Netflix?

Netflix is arguably the most popular streaming platform in the entire world. That is not surprising given the fact that the streaming platform has one of the best collections of movies and television series. Unfortunately, ‘Defending Jacob’ is not available on Netflix. However, if you want to watch a Michelle Dockery project, you can stream ‘Godless‘ on Netflix.

Is Defending Jacob on Hulu?

Hulu has managed to stay afloat in the cut-throat streaming industry with some distinctive productions and an impressive roster of movies and television series from other sources. Apart from that, its live TV feature has also tasted success. Unfortunately, ‘Defending Jacob’ cannot be streamed on Hulu. However, if you are looking for a compelling legal drama, you should check out ‘Burden of Truth‘ on the streaming platform. It is also set in a small town, with a focus on a mysterious case with multiple possible explanations.

Is Defending Jacob on Amazon Prime?

Amazon prime is Jeff Bezos’ answer to the streaming war. Integrated to Amazon’s host of services, Prime Video proves to be a hard-to-miss bargain when it comes to streaming platforms. Over time, viewers have been able to enjoy quality originals like ‘Hunters‘ and ‘Transparent‘ as well as reputable movies and television shows from other sources. Unfortunately, ‘Defending Jacob’ cannot be streamed on Amazon Prime. Instead, viewers may find the legal drama, ‘Goliath,’ to be thoroughly enjoyable.

Where Can I Stream Defending Jacob Online?

‘Defending Jacob’ is an Apple TV+ original. Hence, the only place where the show can be streamed is Apple’s streaming service. A monthly-subscription for Apple TV+ costs $4.99. However, users can opt for a one-week free trial. So, use that wisely.

Can I Watch Defending Jacob for Free?

We encourage our readers to pay for the art that they consume. As such, ‘Defending Jacob’ cannot be watched for free legally. As mentioned earlier, a subscription to Apple TV+ is the only way one can watch ‘Defending Jacob.’ However, if you don’t have a subscription, there is one way you can watch the show for free. After all the episodes have been released on May 29, 2020, you can take advantage of the streaming service’s one-week free trial to binge the entire mini-series without paying a dime.

