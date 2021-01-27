‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is an anime television series that follows Tanjiro, who becomes a demon slayer after his whole family is slaughtered in an attack. The only other surviving member is his sister, Nezuko, who has turned into a demon. Surprisingly, she still acts like a human, which encourages Tanjiro to find a cure for her. The anime show is based on a best-selling manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gotōge.

The critically acclaimed series, developed by Ufotable, premiered in April 2019 in Japan. Following its success, the show dropped in the USA in October of the same year and finally landed on Netflix in 2021. The show has been appreciated for its animation and fight sequences. Naturally, the fans must be anxious to know if there will be a season 2. Let’s find out!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Release Date

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 1 landed on October 12, 2019, on Adult Swim (Toonami). Ahead of that, the show originally premiered in Japan on April 6, 2019, on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, and BS11. The series later premiered on Netflix on January 22, 2021, in the United States. Season 1 consists of 26 episodes with a running time of approximately 25 minutes each.

As far as season 2 is concerned, here is what we know. There is no official announcement regarding the renewal of the show for its second outing. But there is a sequel film, titled ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train’ that picks up from where season 1 ends. It released on October 16, 2020, in Japan. The anime series and the film have been received very well by the viewers. In fact, the film became the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide in 2020. If the show is renewed, we can expect ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 2 to release sometime in Fall 2021.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Characters

Tanjiro Kamado is the protagonist, whose family is killed in an attack by the demons, except for his sister, Nezuko. Tanjiro has a heightened sense of smell that helps him track the demons and sense people’s true emotions. He joins the Demon Slayer Corps, an ancient organization dedicated to protecting humans from demons. Nezuko is Tanjiro’s younger sister who turns into a demon in the attack that killed their family. Surprisingly, she manages to retain a part of her humanity even after her transition, by resisting her urge to crave human flesh and blood and genuinely cares for human beings.

Zenitsu Agatsuma is another boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps around the same time as Tanjiro. He has a heightened sense of hearing and is trained in the “Thunder Breathing” style. He tags along with Tanjiro and Nezuko on their missions but is known for his timid personality. Initially, the only way Agatsuma can fight is if he is unconscious or asleep but slowly learns to move past his fears. He goes on to develop an exclusive and new thunder technique. Other characters that join forces with Tanjiro are Inosuke Hashibira and Kanao Tsuyuri.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

In season 1, we see that Tanjiro is determined to find a way to turn his sister, Nezuko, back to her human form. He joins the Demon Slayer Corps, where he makes new friends who join him in killing demons. Season 1 is followed by the sequel movie that continues the narrative of the central characters. By the end of the movie, Tanjiro and his friends find themselves embroiled in a battle with Akaza after killing Enmu. Akaza is forced to flee as the sun rises, but Tanjiro manages to injure him with his sword. Unfortunately, Kyōjurō dies in the encounter leaving Tanjiro and his friends devastated.

If there is a season 2, it will continue the story after the events of the movie. We will see how the characters develop as they battle the demons. We may also see some more deaths in season 2 as Tanjiro and his friends face off demons who are way stronger than them.

