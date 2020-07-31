‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ AKA ‘RHOBH’ has been churning up the high voltage drama by documenting the personal and professional lives of a group of socialites living in Beverly Hill, California. The interpersonal relationship dynamics of the affluent housewives is so turbulent, one of the infamous scenes from the show got itself a seat in meme history. The show is currently in its tenth season, and all the drama has been centered upon Dennis Richards and her rocky relationship with her husband, Aaron Phypers. In case you’re looking for the latest update on their relationship and are wondering whether they’re still together, we have got you covered.

Denise and Aaron: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Journey

After making an appearance as a guest in the fifth season, Denise Richards became a regular cast member from season 9 of the reality series. Denise met Aaron in 2017 when she went to get treatment at his frequency therapy and healing center called Q 360 in Malibu, California. Sparks flew between the two and they hooked up at Aaron’s office. When the couple began dating, Aaron was dealing with a divorce from his then-wife Nicollette Sheridan, which got finalized in August 2018.

A month later, on September 8, 2018, Aaron and Denise entered the sacred bond of marriage which was featured on the ninth season of the show. The majority of season 10 has been revolving around the couple, from Denise’s hernia surgery, rumors of having an open marriage, to the awkward dinner conversation where Erika Girardi accused Aaron of mansplaining them.

However, there’s one issue that has been making the loudest noise, Denise and guest cast member, Brandi Glanville’s alleged affair. In a season 10 teaser in June 2020, Brandi dropped the bomb, saying, “I f—– her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me.” Denise was quick to deny the claim by responding, “That is not true!” Since the claim, rumors have been swirling that Aaron and Denise are heading for splitsville. Let’s find out if there’s any truth to this.

Are Denise and Aaron Still Married?

Yes, Denise and Aaron are happily married and are unfazed by all the gossip and split rumors that have been doing the rounds for a while now. On July 3, 2020, Denise posted a picture of her husband, clicked while running essential errands at the supermarket.

Denise still stands by her statement that she didn’t have an affair with Brandi. On July 14, 2020, a source close to Denise told US Weekly, “Denise and Aaron are better than ever. They’re unbothered by upcoming RHOBH story lines or any speculation about their marriage because they know it’s solid.”

On July 23, 2020, the 49-year-old opened up about her relationship with Aaron in an interview with The Washington Post. “He’s my best friend. He’s my lover. He’s my confidant,” she said. “I feel that we bring out the best in each other. We are definitely both very strong personalities, so, obviously we’ll have moments, but we respect each other’s opinions.”

Not only are these two together, but Aaron also shares a great bond with Denise’s daughters – Sam, 14, Lola, 13, and Eloise, 7. In fact, Aaron is in the process of legally adopting Eloise, the daughter Denise adopted in 2011.

Fans of the ‘RHOBH’ alum might be aware has always been quite open about her relationship. So even if there was trouble in paradise, we are sure she wouldn’t have hidden it from the world. Denise is gearing up to resume shooting for her show ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ which also features Aaron Phypers, who will double up for actor Thorsten Kaye, who plays Denise’s romantic interest.

