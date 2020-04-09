‘Devs’ is one of the smartest sci-fi television series airing currently. Created, written, and directed by Alex Garland, the mini-series craftily weaves a murder mystery story along with complex, philosophical themes wrapped in science-based, speculative fiction.

In the penultimate episode of ‘Devs,’ Lyndon tries to test his faith in the Everett interpretation by standing on top of a dam. He ends up falling down. On the other hand, Kenton breaks into Lily’s house and kills Jamie. Luckily, the homeless man saves Lily by killing Kenton. Then, Lily goes to Devs, teasing an explosive conclusion.

Devs Finale Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Devs’ episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on April 16, 2020, on Hulu. The episode will most likely be uploaded at 6 AM E.T./3 AM P.T. However, the time is subject to change. The show returns one week after the sixth episode was released on the streaming platform and now follows a weekly format.

How to Watch Devs Episode 8 Online?

‘Devs’ is a limited series that is available to stream only on Hulu. Hence, the only place you can watch it is on the Hulu platform. If you do not already have a subscription for the platform, you can get a one-week free trial.

Devs Episode 8 Spoilers:

Lily finally makes her way to the Devs machine by the end of the seventh episode. Jamie gets killed by Kenton. However, Kenton dies too, killed by the homeless man. Hence, the final episode will be all about Lily, Katie, and Forest. This is also echoed by the blurb of the episode: “Lily arrives for her final confrontation with Forest and Katie, hoping to find some closure and resolution.”

There is absolutely no way to tell what the final confrontation will involve. There won’t be much action now that Kenton is dead. One can expect the finale to be extremely mind-bending. Given Alex Garland’s talent and reputation, one can also expect some form of closure to the deep, philosophical questions floated throughout the mini-series.

For instance, the final episode should answer whether the world is actually deterministic (according to Alex Garland, of course). However, if the predictions of the Devs machine are to be believed, Lily would be altering the very laws of the universe. Katie tells Lily that in the sixth episode. There is no way to tell what that means yet. However, this also opens up the possibility of the deterministic principle being proven wrong.

In fact, in all probability, Lily might end up destroying the Devs machine. This will not really change the laws of the universe, but it will ensure that life on the planet is not computational. It will ensure that people continue believing that they have some free will. Moreover, another prediction of the Devs machine is that Lily would die.

Hence, we can expect Lily to die in the final episode. However, the prediction about Lily changing the laws of the universe might change that. Basically, Lily will not only face Katie and Forest but her own fate too. The ‘Devs’ finale is shaping up to be the best tale of fate versus free will of all time.

Read More: Devs Episode 7 Ending Explained