In ‘Dickinson’ season 2 episode 9, there is hardly any levity at all. Most of the characters deal with the painful realities of their lives, some more than the others. The looming civil war hangs grimly in the near future, and siblings Austin and Emily face some hard truths. Emily Senior once again finds herself hurt by her husband’s lack of appreciation. Emily finally finds out who Nobody is. We’ve provided a detailed recap of the penultimate episode for you but first, let’s take a look at what the season finale has in store. Here’s what we know about ‘Dickinson’ season 2 episode 10.

Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Dickinson’ season 2 episode 10 is slated to release on February 26, 2021, at 12 am ET, on Apple TV+. The upcoming episode will be the season finale.

Where To Watch Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

People who like historically set comedy-dramas can watch ‘Dickinson’ season 2 episode 10 by subscribing to Apple TV+. Subscribers of Apple TV+ can opt to watch the show offline by downloading the episodes directly to their Apple devices.

Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

The season 2 finale is titled ‘You cannot put a Fire out.’ After the emotionally fraught ninth episode, the finale seems to be building up to a big confrontation between Emily and Sam or Emily and Sue. Now that Emily has decided that she does not want to get published, we will probably see her asking Sam for her poems back. Since the last couple of episodes, Sam’s true colors have been brought to the forefront, and it turns out he is not all that likable or principled even. Will he be honorable enough to return Emily’s poems, or is that too much decency to expect of him? We will have to wait and see.

Austin and Lavinia also have romantic entanglements to sort out. The final episode of season 2 should provide a clearer insight into the marriage of Austin and Sue, now that Austin knows about the affair and the miscarriage. We know from the historical fact that Emily Dickinson’s sister also remained unmarried all her life, so does that mean Ship is headed for heartbreak? We will find out next week.

Dickinson Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

In ‘Dickinson‘ season 2 episode 9, titled ‘I Like a Look of Agony,’ Edward and Austin argue about Edward investing in Sam Bowles’ newspaper. Mrs. Dickinson shows off her perfect hostess skills and organizes two tea parties, one for Edward and another for Austin. Henry skips town after John Brown’s rebellion down South goes bust. Sue goes to Sam’s home in Boston to meet her friend Mary. Ship and Lavinia patch things up and end up sleeping together.

At the Evergreens, Emily runs into Austin’s college friend, Frazar Stearns, and is shocked to realize that Stearns is “Nobody.” She tells him that he will die on the battlefield and effectively spooks him out. But Frazar is a nice, steady guy who tells Emily that she should get her poems back if she doesn’t want them published. Emily tells Austin about Sue’s affair and miscarriage, which Austin is distraught about.

