‘Dickinson,’ through a delightfully bizarre lens, explores a young Emily Dickinson’s life in the mid-1800s New England. So far, season 2 has been about Emily grappling with the concepts of fame and anonymity, while Austin and Lavinia also begin to realize what they want from life. In the third episode of season 2, Lavinia is fascinated by the wild tales of Ship’s ex-girlfriend and struggles to tell him that she is not the prim, proper, and obedient wife he’s looking for. Emily, still contemplating the pros and cons of fame, decides to seek spiritual guidance. The Dickinson girls host a séance with spooky results. There’s a detailed recap ahead but first, let us give you a short preview of the upcoming season 2 episode 4 of ‘Dickinson.’ Here’s what you can expect from the next episode.

Dickinson Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Dickinson’ season 2 episode 4 is set to release on January 15, 2021, at 12 am PT, on Apple TV+.

Where To Watch Dickinson Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

The only way you can watch ‘Dickinson’ season 2 episode 4 is by subscribing to Apple TV+. Subscribers of Apple TV+ have the option of downloading the episodes to their Apple devices, should they want to watch offline.

Dickinson Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Dickinson’ season 2 episode 4, titled ‘The Daisy follows soft the Sun’, will see Emily struggling with writer’s block for the first time in her life. She decides to go birdwatching with Edward to clear her head but meets an interesting gentleman who shares his own creative process with her. Austin brings home the spoiled and unruly Newman girls so that he can adopt them, much to the displeasure of Sue. Emily’s parents have a frank discussion while stuck in a hole in the ground. Ship stages a very public marriage proposal for Lavinia.

Dickinson Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Lavinia is fascinated by the stories Ship tells of his rather bold and adventurous previous paramour, Lola Montez. Emily cannot decide whether she wants to get her poem published or not. Tired of contemplating the pros and cons of fame and anonymity, Emily decides to have a séance with Lavinia and their friends so that she may seek guidance from the spirits.

Emily also finds out that Henry is anonymously writing and publishing an abolitionist circular but promises to keep his secret. Emily senior feels neglected and fantasizes about a handsome sea captain. The séance ends in a spooky manner when it seems like angry spirits have taken over the Dickinson house. Emily encounters the ghost of “Nobody” again when she’s by herself, warning her not to run after fame. She makes the decision to let Sam Bowles publish her poem in his newspaper.

