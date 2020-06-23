Abby Lee Miller is best known for the tough love she shows on Lifetime’s ‘Dance Moms‘ and her name is almost synonymous with the series. Fans might like her or hate her, but one thing they cannot do is ignore her. Naturally, many were concerned when news about Abby’s death started to circulate. After all, she has had her share of health issues but the recent lockdown has forced her to abandon her steps towards complete recovery, for now. That said, the news circulating about Abby’s death is false and she is alive and well at the moment. So, how did the rumors start?

Abby Lee Miller Death Rumors Explained:

While the latest rumors about Abby’s death seem to have no basis, there is a good chance they might have started circulating on social media. After all, most celebrity death hoaxes gain traction because a few ardent fans are carried away by their emotions to fact-check what they are sharing or posting. However, you can see from Abby’s latest post that she is very much alive and working on her mobility issues.

This is not the first time that Miller has been subjected to a death rumor. In June 2019, almost a year back, the news of Abby’s death at the age of 52 started to spread like wildfire. Twitteratis traced the source of confusion to a post from Miller’s Instagram account which showed a broken heart and crying emojis. The photo of Miller was tagged with #RIP and #LinkInBio.

Since then the post was removed and commenting was disabled, causing fans to head to Twitter, worrying about Miller’s well being. Many even wondered whether she had been hacked. However, it turns out Miller was trying to promote an article in Life and Style magazine about celebrities who have passed away in 2019. Names like Doris Day and John Singleton were mentioned, but Miller’s own name was left out, signifying she was never in any harm. Perhaps Abby’s post was clickbaity or displayed a serious lapse of judgment on her part. You can see a fan expressing their concern about the past rumor.

has abby lee miller from dance moms died??? childhood ruined🥺 pic.twitter.com/Cp9GSFxrtj — 𝐿𝓊𝒸𝓎 (@Lucy_h0809) July 25, 2019

However, if we look past the rumors, Abby’s life has not been a bed of roses either and she did come close to death. She battled Burkitt lymphoma in 2018 and made a full recovery, managing to beat cancer by May 2019. However, she came close to giving up sometimes. Miller told People “I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do. I want to be an executive producer. I have three other shows and a cartoon that I’ve created. I want to do what I really do — I create. I can make something magical and wonderful out of nothing. I do it every week.”

Most recently, Lifetime pulled Miller’s program ‘Abby’s Virtual Dance Off’ from the air after she was accused of making racist comments. Therefore, Miller might be going through a rough patch in her professional life, while struggling to work on regaining complete mobility. However, she is alive and weathering through. You can see how far she’s come along.

