Sir Ian McKellen is a veteran actor with multiple films under his belt. However, he has become an indispensable part of popular culture for his portrayal of Magneto in the ‘X-Men‘ movies, and for playing Gandalf, the wizard, in the ‘Lord of the Rings‘ films. Naturally, viewers of all ages love him and he has amassed an enormous fan following, all of whom were concerned to hear that the actor might have passed away. Let us put your mind at ease right now by saying that Ian McKellen is well and alive and any news of his death is untrue. But, how did the rumors start?

Sir Ian McKellen Death Rumors Explained:

McKellen recently became subject to a celebrity death hoax due to a Facebook page titled R.I.P. Ian McKellen. The page asks fans to like and comment to express their grief, simply stating that the actor has passed away. While some fans have been inclined to believe this, many have been skeptic because someone of Sir Ian’s stature would receive widespread global coverage from reputable news sources, in the event of their demise. Moreover, if one checks the veteran actor’s public profiles, we can see Sir Ian promoting ‘The Good Liar,’ his recent movie.

"The Good Liar" with Helen Mirren and me, premieres tonight on HBO US. https://t.co/R5tYuk0h5l pic.twitter.com/ya7SNkni0u — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) June 13, 2020

Notably, his latest Instagram post is from May 2020, but it is evident that he’s doing just fine for his age.

This is not the first time Ian McKellen has been subjected to a death hoax. Back in October 2017, Sir Ian was reported to be dead by Mail Online. The site claimed that an agent of McKellen’s had stated he’d passed away at the age of 78. The report read that he’d been fighting pneumonia and had previous medical conditions, but passed away due to a coronary event. Notably, at the time, Ian McKellen was performing King Lear at the Minerva Theatre in Chichester.

A very likely reason why fans might have been taken in by the most recent death rumor about Sir Ian McKellen is that the actor’s colleague from the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies, Sir Ian Holm, has passed away. The two are close in age as well. Holm passed away at the age of 88 and Sir Ian is currently 81 years old. One might understand the confusion that could arise if a fan didn’t pay too close attention to the news.

However, for now, Sir Ian McKellen is alive and well. He has recently been promoting a reading of ‘The Hobbit‘ for a good cause. Check out the post below.

The actor also has a busy schedule ahead of him. He appears as Dr. Charles Marland-White in ‘Infinitum: Subject Unknown’ which is currently filming. He is also slated to appear in ‘Hamlet Revenant’ where his stage experiences will surely set him apart. Therefore, not only is Sir Ian McKellen doing fine, but he is keeping busy as well. The worries are baseless and the actor is in good health considering his age. Thus, any reports about his death are bound to be rumors and should be immediately dismissed.

