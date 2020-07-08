Since its premiere on June 2, 2020, ‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ has kept the audiences hooked to its gripping premise, which centers upon the real-life divorce battle between Betty and Dan Broderick, which culminates into a tragic double homicide. It’s time to say goodbye to the Amanda Peet and Christian Slater starrer true-crime drama, as we have just one more episode to savor before the second season of the anthology series wraps up.

In the penultimate episode, Betty goes off the edge and puts bullets in the bodies of her ex-husband Dan Broderick and his second wife, Linda. To gear up for the finale, check out the recap section at the end. Curious about the details of the final episode of ‘Dirty John’ season 2? We have got your back!

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘Dirty John’ season 2 episode 8 will release on July 14, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on USA Network.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Perception is Reality.’

Where to Watch Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Finale Online?

You can watch the ‘Dirty John’ season 2 episode 8 by tuning to USA Network at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on the USA Network’s official website and the USA Network app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, Hulu, DirecTV, and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. The previous season is available to watch on Netflix.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Episode 7 Recap:

‘Dirty John’ season 2 episode 7 is titled ‘The Shillelagh.’

The episode features the moment that has been teased since the first installment. In the previous episode, we have seen Betty buying a gun from a store. Linda has her friends over and she discusses her bachelorette party plans with them. Linda talks to her friends about how Betty still drops offensive messages on their phone. She even mocks Betty by reenacting one of the messages, making her friends wonder how she manages to deal with the hatred. Betty heads over to Dan’s house to leave her kids and ends up stealing Dan and Linda’s wedding guest list.

Betty and Dan’s kids accidentally find the gun at her house and their son informs Dan about it, who dismisses the possibility that Betty might actually shoot him and Linda with it. Linda overhears the conversation and breaks into Betty’s house to find the guest list but ends up stealing her diary. Dan slams Linda’s behavior and asks her to return it. Betty comes to know about the missing diary and fumes in anger upon visualizing how her ex-husband and his fiancee might be laughing at her misery. Betty is forced to return it after being summoned by the court. Dan tightens the security around their wedding venue to prevent Betty from sabotaging their big day. After their wedding, Dan and Linda take the kids to watch the Notre Dame-USC football game, at a place where Dan and Betty made memories.

After they are back, Betty’s son confesses to her that he turned down a Disneyland trip with his friends to be with his mother. Betty gets emotional and keeps thinking about how her life is ruined, while Dan and Linda are having fun. She takes her gun along with the keys she had stolen from her daughter and storms out of her home, over to Dan and Linda’s abode. In the next scene, we see Betty, frantically calling her friends and confessing to her crime. When she reaches home, her friend from HALT asks her to surrender and get a lawyer. Betty is later informed by her new attorney that Dan and Linda are dead. At the court, Betty pleads not guilty but the judge directs Betty to remain in custody without bail.

