‘Disappearance at Clifton Hill’ is a crime thriller that follows the story of a woman who returns to her hometown after a long time and gets involved in a strange set of events that had happened when she was a child. The story takes a straight-forward approach of investigation, but an unexpected twist is thrown at us in the end. What does it mean for the film? Will the story continue from here? Will there be a sequel to ‘Disappearance at Clifton Hill’? Let’s find out.

Disappearance At Clifton Hill 2 Release Date

‘Disappearance At Clifton Hill’ released in the theatres on February 28, 2020, and was made available on-demand on May 5, 2020. The film received favorable reviews from critics, especially for the direction and the engaging pace of the film.

As of now, there have not been any official announcements about the sequel of the film. Albert Shin had based it on an experience that he’d had as a child, and he gives a complete arc to the events, leaving enough for the audience to decipher on their own. He has not yet expressed any thoughts about carrying the story forward. If a sequel were to be made, it would depend entirely on what Shin would like to do with it. The prospects of a sequel also rely on the popularity of the film. The overall chances of a sequel aren’t that bright. Though, if it does get greenlit, we expect ‘Disappearance at Clifton Hill 2’ to release sometime in 2023 or later.

Disappearance At Clifton Hill 2 Cast: Who’s in it?

‘Disappearance at Clifton Hill’ stars Tuppence Middleton in the role of Abby, a woman who tries to crack the case of a kidnapping she had witnessed as a child. Hannah Gross plays the role of her sister, Laure, a police officer who tries to keep Abby on the right path. Eric Johnson plays the role of Charlie Lake, the man whom Abby accuses of kidnapping and murder. David Cronenberg appears as Walter Bell, a local podcaster who has his own theories about the case.

If the sequel were to pick up where the first part left off, we expect all cast members to reprise their roles. However, if the sequel is created as a standalone film with the same themes but a different story, an entirely new cast is expected to take on different roles.

Disappearance At Clifton Hill 2 Plot: What can it be about?

‘Disappearance at Clifton Hill’ ends with Abby figuring out the truth. She makes Bev’s husband tell his side of the story, which leads to Charlie’s arrest. However, in the end, Abby meets someone who looks a lot like Alex. He confirms that Charlie didn’t harm the boy; instead, he saved his life. He doesn’t say anything about his own identity.

This leaves the story on a cliffhanger where two possibilities emerge. Either this is a rogue person who has his own theories about the case, or it is really Alex, which would mean Abby was wrong. In the sequel, we could see Alex testifying on behalf of Charlie, clearing him of all suspicions. But, there still remains the mystery of the other boy’s death. Who is responsible for that?

