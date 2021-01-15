The world of fantasy can be endless, slowly sinking into our minds and hearts. Netflix’s animated fantasy series ‘Disenchantment’ is no different. It delineates the story of its impulsive protagonist Bean, a princess in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland. She is joined by an elf called Elfo and a toxic personal demon called Luci. Upon its release in 2018, it has received mixed reviews from critics, as some called it charming, and the other half were unimpressed with its story.

Although not wholeheartedly appreciated, fans loved its quirky outpour of comedy that gave an edge to the fantasy world the show has created. It has hence, steadily managed to span three seasons. After binge-watching season 3, viewers are hoping for another season with more black comedy and adventures. Will there be a ‘Disenchantment’ season 4? Here’s everything we know.

Disenchantment Season 4 Release Date

‘Disenchantment’ season 3 (also known as part 3) premiered on January 15, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of ten episodes with a runtime ranging from 25 to 33 minutes each. With its steadily growing popularity among the audience, season 3 was reasonably anticipated.

In October 2018, the show was renewed with an order for 20 more episodes – split into two parts. The first ten episodes premiered as season 3 in the franchise of ‘Disenchantment’. Hence, the remaining ten are expected to premiere as the fourth season. But as far as the release date is concerned, there is no news yet. Netflix is also notoriously known to declare a show’s premiere date for an upcoming season just a few days before its official release. Therefore, in all possibility, we expect ‘Disenchantment’ season 4 to release sometime in 2022.

Disenchantment Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast is lead by Abbi Jacobson, who voices the protagonist Bean, a rebellious princess who resorts to excessive drinking. Eric Andre voices Lucy, Bean’s personal demon. He is also the voice behind Pendergast, the leader of King Zøg’s knights. Nat Faxon lends his voice to the merry elf Elfo, who is fond of candy. John DiMaggio voices King Zøg, the esteemed ruler of Dreamland and also Bean’s father.

Tress MacNeille voices Queen Oona, Bean’s stepmother, who is actually an amphibian. She also lends her voice to Bonnie Prince Derek as well as a few other characters. Maurice LaMarche voices Odval, the scrawny prime minister of Dreamland. Along with several others, these characters are expected to reprise their respective voice roles in ‘Disenchantment’ season 4.

Disenchantment Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 witnesses Odval attempting to dethrone Bean’s dad King Zøg and place Bean’s half-brother Derek as the king. King Zøg is mercilessly taken by dementia. But Bean somehow finds a way to talk to him and is coronated as the new Queen, much to Odval’s disappointment. An army of ogres captures Elfo, who is then taken away.

The fourth season will most likely focus on Bean dealing with her duties as the new Queen. She is inevitably destined to confront challenges that will test her patience and strength. She would also have to discover a way to bring back Elfo, now trapped in perhaps, a territory or colony occupied by Ogre Nation!

