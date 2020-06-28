Sometimes, great actors can elevate movies to entirely new levels. Two is better than one, of course, and a few multi-star cast movies manage to multiply such an effect. Pairings between two brilliant actors (not referring to two actors’ characters being romantically involved) can often provide a whole new sense of camaraderie and chemistry. Out of numerous actor pairings, the one between Al Pacino and Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco’ is certainly one of the more electrifying ones.

‘Donnie Brasco’ is a 1997 crime movie that follows the footsteps of Mafia films that had been popularised enough by the time of its release. The movie follows a plot that some might find similar to Scorsese’s ‘The Departed.’ Al Pacino plays the character of Benjamin ‘Lefty’ Ruggiero, a Mafia man who invites doom upon himself by vouching for an undercover FBI agent, Joseph ‘Joe’ Pistone. The character of Pistone is essayed by Johnny Depp. As the plot progresses, Pistone starts to identify more with the life of crime, thereby affecting his job.

Some of the other cast members of the film include Michael Madsen, Bruno Kirby, James Russo, and Anne Heche. The film turned out to be a commercial success, raking in over $124 million against a budget of $35 million.

Donnie Brasco Filming Locations

The story of ‘Donnie Brasco’ is mostly set in New York. However, a short segment is also set in Miami. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder whether the film was actually filmed in New York or not. Was some other place used to double up as the film’s setting? Was the Miami segment shot in Miami?

New York

Filming for ‘Donnie Brasco’ was carried out almost entirely in New York. A lot of filming was carried out on location in New York City. For instance, Mare Chiaro (which is now Mulberry Street Bar) is where the scene involving Lefty and Donnie meeting for the first time was filmed.

Next, the scene wherein Pistone meets up with his FBI control was shot in Katz’s Delicatessen on 205 East Houston Street. Filming was also carried out at Chambers Paper Fibers on Plymouth Street in Brooklyn, 59th Street Bridge/Queensboro Bridge in Manhattan, Brooklyn Bridge, East Village (Manhattan), Mott Street, and Staten Island.

Other Locations

Filming was also carried out in the state of New Jersey. The scene wherein Joe and Maggie walk to the car was shot on Main Avenue and Madison Avenue in Clifton. Next, filming was also undertaken in Florida. Here, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Rapids Water Park, and Palm Beach Kennel Club on 1111 N Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach were used for filming purposes.

