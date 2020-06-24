‘Doom Patrol’ is finally back with its much-awaited second edition and we could not be more excited! The superhero drama, developed by Jeremy Carver, follows the titular, dysfunctional team, who are powerful but have tragic histories. They are shunned by society and have been brought up under the protection of the Chief. In season 1, we had seen Chief getting imprisoned by the supervillain, Mr. Nobody, with Doom Patrol setting out to rescue him. However, in their quest, they discover multiple terrible secrets and the dirty backstory of their father figure, Chief.

Branded as wicked, weird, humorous, and tragic, season 2 picks up the story from season 1’s finale after our heroes defeat Mr. Nobody and rescue Niles Caulder (Chief). We will follow Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, and Cyborg as they gear up, once again, to save the world. Of course, they also need to deal with their feelings of betrayal by the Chief while addressing their individual personal issues. According to the season’s official synopsis: “And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner, Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.”

Yes, we can definitely expect a power-packed new season. The mini-synopsis already has us excited! Want to know more about the upcoming outing’s release, cast, and streaming details? Read on!

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Doom Patrol’ season 2 will release on June 25, 2020, at 6 am ET on both HBO Max and DC Universe, with three back-to-back episodes. It will consist of nine episodes and will wrap up on August 6, 2020.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Cast

‘Doom Patrol’ season 2 sees the return of the entire lead cast from its inaugural outing. We have Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane (who has 64 personas, with each personality having a distinct superpower), April Bowlby as Rita Farr aka Elasti-Girl (who can convert her body into a gelatinous state), and Alan Tudyk as Eric Morden aka Mr. Nobody (the constant supervillain). Matt Bomer plays Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (the bandaged superhero), Brendan Fraser stars as Cliff Steele, Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder aka The Chief, and Joivan Wade as Victor “Vic” Stone aka Cyborg. Abigail Shapiro joins the cast in season 2 as Dorothy, the Chief’s daughter.

Where to Stream Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Episode 1, 2, and 3 will be available to stream on both DC Universe and HBO Max, after its premiere on June 25, 2020. All the 15 episodes of ‘Doom Patrol’ season 1 are already streaming on HBO Max. Season 1 is additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch a couple of the previously released episodes on Rooster Teeth and DC’s YouTube Channel. Keep a check on these two platforms as they might add new episodes as well!

