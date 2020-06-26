‘Doom Patrol’ finally made its comeback with the much-awaited second edition this week. What’s more? We had not one but three back-to-back episodes. We were introduced to another interesting character and this time, it is the Chief’s daughter, Dorothy, who holds extreme powers. She has an intriguing backstory as well — something which we will cover in detail in our recap section. But before getting there, here is a quick rundown of the upcoming episode.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Doom Patrol’ season 2 episode 4 will release on July 2, 2020, at 6 am ET on both HBO Max and DC Universe.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Sex Patrol’. In the episode, we will see the Dannyzens throwing a massive party at Doom Manor — in order to revive Danny the Brick. Dorothy wants to experience life as an adult and badly wants to join the event. As the party continues, Rita asks Flex Mentallo to help her in unleashing her full potential — which ends in dangerous aftermath. You can watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Episode 4 will be available to stream on both DC Universe and HBO Max, after its premiere on July 2, 2020. All the 15 episodes of ‘Doom Patrol’ season 1 are already streaming on HBO Max. Season 1 is additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch a couple of the previously released episodes on Rooster Teeth and DC’s YouTube Channel. Keep a check on these two platforms as they might add new episodes as well!

Doom Patrol Season 2 Premiere Recap

In the premiere episode, we are introduced to Dorothy, a powerful conjurer, and the Chief’s daughter. She is the “cursed progeny of a witch and a mountain beast” — as described in the episode. However, she has many imaginary friends, who lure her into doing unimaginable things. What happens is, in a freak accident, the voices cause her to slaughter dozens of people in a circus. In short, whenever Dorothy gets scared, bad things happen. And all of these events happened in the year 1927.

After giving a background of her history, we see the Doom Patrol having taken up residence in Cliff’s racetrack. They want to get back to their normal sizes but they need to wait. While Jane meditates to pass her time and control her multiple personas, Cliff expresses his frustration by killing rats. Vic trains Rita on harnessing her powers and Larry fails at making everyone happy.

Seeking a magical solution to their problem, Niles summons Willoughby but when the latter asks his necklace in exchange for the service, Niles calls off the whole thing. Dorothy tries feeding Cliff’s rats and one of the female ones gives birth to a litter. But when the mother rat eats one of the weakest babies, the whole incident proves extremely traumatic for Dorothy. Niles threatens to lock her away and only then she stops creating her conjured horrible creatures.

