In the three-episode premiere of ‘Doom Patrol’ season 5 that dropped last week, we saw Danny being reduced into a brick. And when Dorothy by mistake drops the brick, Danny is broken into two. In episode 4, we see the residents of Danny Street, namely the Dannyzens arriving at the Doom Manor to put the brick or Danny back together. The Dannyzens include Flex Mentallo and Maura Lee Karupt. Well, we will cover whatever happened in episode 4 in our brief recap. But before getting there, here is a quick rundown of the upcoming episode.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Doom Patrol’ season 2 episode 5 will release on July 9, 2020, at 6 am ET on both HBO Max and DC Universe.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Finger Patrol’. In the episode, there will be some family-oriented stories. It also seems Dorothy will make a “friend.” And of course, things are expected to get twisted from here onward. Again, Vic will also be seen attempting to reconcile with Roni. HBO has also released its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Dorothy finds a friend in Baby Doll, while Vic looks to win Roni back. With Rita’s help, Larry finally tries to break the ice with his family.” You can watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Episode 5 will be available to stream on both DC Universe and HBO Max, after its premiere on July 9, 2020. All the 15 episodes of ‘Doom Patrol’ season 1 are already streaming on HBO Max. Season 1 is additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch a couple of the previously released episodes on Rooster Teeth and DC’s YouTube Channel. Keep a check on these two platforms as they might add new episodes as well!

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode, Dorothy is still lamenting over the tragedy that struck Danny the Brick in the premiere episode (s). But eventually, Danny is put back together and the gang decides to throw a party. It seems when Dorothy was eleven years old, she had already lived a hundred and seventy-five years. Against Niles’ wishes, Dorothy claims that she is old enough to be a part of the party meant for grown-ups. But when it is bed-time, she is asked to leave the cocktail gathering.

Meanwhile, Rita is having issues controlling her powers. Flex advises her to keep a clear mind. On the other hand, as the night progresses, the party gets wilder. Larry tries to dance with a man but things get awkward and he ends up alone. Niles asks Cliff to take some Ecstasy and when the latter gets high, he starts dancing with his own shadow. But the shadow is a sex demon. Jane is trapped and Dr. Harrison learns that the kids are in danger since the sex demon has arrived with a sinister agenda. Hammerhead finally saves the day.

