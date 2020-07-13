Many things are happening, all at once, in ‘Doom Patrol’. After Danny is reduced to a brick in the first episode and Dorothy breaks him accidentally into two, the Dannyzens reach Doom Manor and patch him up. This week, the story starts off right after episode 4’s conclusion. Well, we will cover whatever happened in episode 5 in our brief recap. But before getting there, here is a quick rundown of the upcoming episode.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Doom Patrol’ season 2 episode 6 will release on July 16, 2020, at 6 am ET on both HBO Max and DC Universe.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Space Patrol’. We also have its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Larry is tasked with handling Niles’ old research team when the ageless aeronauts return from space; as Niles and Cliff set out to find a missing Dorothy, a funeral in The Underground occupies Jane’s mind.” You can watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Episode 6 will be available to stream on both DC Universe and HBO Max, after its premiere on July 16, 2020. All the 15 episodes of ‘Doom Patrol’ season 1 are already streaming on HBO Max. Season 1 is additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch a couple of the previously released episodes on Rooster Teeth and DC’s YouTube Channel. Keep a check on these two platforms as they might add new episodes as well!

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode, Cyborg attempts to help Cliff in getting a new body while Rita and Larry visit Larry’s son. Dorothy has a play-date with Jane’s Baby Doll persona. Coming to Cliff, we do know that he is a human brain living in a robot and Niles has been trying to develop a body that would allow him to feel sensations. But Niles is unsuccessful because of which he asks the help of Silas. But Silas refuses. Vic reveals before Cliff that he is confused about his feelings for Roni. Cliff advises that he should just apologize for ending things so hurriedly. Roni instantly relents when Vic says sorry and admits that she herself has done things she is not proud of. Vic forgives her and it seems romance is in the air for these two.

Cliff tries to catch two thieves but then his body malfunctions and he ends up cutting off the fingers of one of the culprits. Strangely, he pockets the finger. Rita’s audition does not go well and hence, she accompanies Larry to visit his son Paul. Larry admits before Paul that he is gay and is in love with John. However, Paul does not believe that his dad is a part of a secret society and calls the cops. When the firing starts, Rita and Larry escape but a bullet hits Paul’s son. This causes Paul to disown his father, claiming that he only brings trouble with him.

Dorothy spends some time with Baby Doll, who, in turn, asks Dorothy to bring life to one of her friends. When Dorothy refuses, Baby Doll ends up hurting the inanimate creature. A fight breaks out, with Baby Doll locking up Dor in a clothes dryer. An enraged Dor makes a wish to the Candlemaker who enters Jane’s mind and starts destroying the Underground. Baby Doll is killed at the end — indicating an inevitable rift between Jane and Dor.

