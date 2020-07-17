‘Doom Patrol’ is proving to be an enjoyable, weird watch as it continues into its second season. And next week, episode 7, staying true to its predecessors, should also feature loads of humor and of course, some strange twists. But there is this important storyline of Dorothy to be explored further as she is now a vital part of the show. Well, for some more insights into the upcoming part, read on!

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Doom Patrol’ season 2 episode 7 will release on July 23, 2020, at 6 am ET on both HBO Max and DC Universe.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Dumb Patrol’. We also have its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “While Niles heads north to find Dorothy’s mother, the Doom Patrol embraces their inner morons after receiving a mysterious package.” You can watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Episode 7 will be available to stream on both DC Universe and HBO Max, after its premiere on July 23, 2020. All the 15 episodes of ‘Doom Patrol’ season 1 are already streaming on HBO Max. Season 1 is additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch a couple of the previously released episodes on Rooster Teeth and DC’s YouTube Channel. Keep a check on these two platforms as they might add new episodes as well!

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode, called ‘Space Patrol’, we learn that Dorothy’s imaginary friend, the Candlemaker has already murdered two of Jane’s personalities in the Underground. Jane is now in a comatose stage in the manor. However, we also have another piece of information. Jane’s personas have a chance of being revived. Hammerhead and the rest of the Underground mourn the death of their fallen warriors and take them to the well for their last rites. However, this is when we know that the well has healing properties. When Miranda, who had earlier jumped here to end her life, resurfaces, she explains that Baby Doll and Flaming Katy will eventually mend as well.

Miranda asks Jane to step aside as she is the primary host of Kay’s body. Jane arises from come, only to be now controlled by Miranda. Rita attends her first rehearsal at the Cloverton theatre’s play. Here, she is shocked to learn that the drama is a retelling of the show’s season 1 finale. Niles, on the other hand, has a spectacular history of inventing space travel. 65 years back, he had sent three astronauts into space. Now, the Pioneers of the Uncharted land on Earth to meet Niles. But they are intercepted by Larry since Niles can’t locate Dorothy.

The members of the Pioneers of the Uncharted, Specs and Zip, are dead men whose bodies are controlled by alien spores, that die after entering the earth’s atmosphere. The third one, Valentina Vostok recognizes Larry and when they lock hands, they find that they radiate the same frequency. Valentina also has a negative spirit like Larry but she is in harmony with this entity. She looks young and can connect to others.

Dorothy takes off into space on the Pioneers’ space ship. Cliff and Niles board another ship and follow her. They find her on the moon and Cliff assures her that Jane will forgive her. Niles makes Dorothy promise that she will never make another wish again. Once on the ship, Niles pushes Cliff and he lands in the emptiness of space!

