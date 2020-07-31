Let’s begin our preview session for ‘Doom Patrol’ with an unpleasant bit of news. Alas, we have the finale coming up next week. Yes, we hear you — the second season has had an unusually short run but we need to be happy with what we have. So, what lies in store in the finale? What we can tell you is that the stakes are higher than ever! Between the Candlemaker and Dorothy, we bet, multiple characters face the risk of being wiped out. Well, for some more insights into the finale, read on!

Doom Patrol Season 2 Finale Release Date:

‘Doom Patrol’ season 2 episode 9 will release on August 6, 2020, at 6 am ET on both HBO Max and DC Universe.

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

The finale is titled ‘Wax Patrol’. In the episode, Doom Patrol sets off to answer a call to save the world from The Candlemaker. However, in order to be successful in their quest, they must first battle long-forgotten imaginary friends. You can check out its official promo below:

Where to Stream Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Episode 9 will be available to stream on both DC Universe and HBO Max, after its premiere on August 6, 2020. All the 15 episodes of ‘Doom Patrol’ season 1 are already streaming on HBO Max. Season 1 is additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch a couple of the previously released episodes on Rooster Teeth and DC’s YouTube Channel. Keep a check on these two platforms as they might add new episodes as well!

Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

In the 8th episode, called ‘Dad Patrol’, we are swept off to 1954 in Arkansas. Kay Challis’ father is seen shoving his daughter inside a well since she disobeys him. However, her toy falls off into the well instead. In the Underground, Jane is worried about both Scarlet Harlot and Lucy Fugue. Miranda enters at that moment and informs her that Kay is starting to heal. Kay informs that she wants Harry, the toy she dropped. Jane assures her that she will retrieve Harry. At Doom Manor, Cliff attempts to bond with Clara by giving her a tour of the place.

Niles and Dorothy stop at a gas station and he receives a call from Willoughby who informs him that if Dorothy grows any further, the world will collapse. At Doom Manor, Larry discovers a recording that had been made by his wife and his sone before his fateful test flight in the ’60s. Jane arrives and asks him to accompany her to Arkansas.

Niles takes Dorothy to an area fair where she is happy after winning a blue stuffed bear for Jane. This is when she sees a vision of her mum, telling her that it is time. Inside a certain funhouse, the lady takes her to Yukon and tells her she is ready. The Candlemaker informs her that she should let him out now. As the day slowly comes to an end, Willoughby shows up. This is when he realizes that things are melting — which means the Candlemaker is making his entry and Dorothy has matured.

