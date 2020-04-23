‘Dorohedoro’ is pure chaos and never really confines itself to a particular genre. Even its storyline is quite convoluted and for the most part, does not stick to a fixed overarching narrative. However, ‘Dorohedoro’ somehow manages to use all of these negatives to its own advantage. Its seemingly twisted storyline and dizzying pace perfectly befit its stylistic and original world-building. Even the overall dynamics of its magic system have never been seen before in any other anime.

All of this is complemented with a dang beautiful art style that is reminiscent of its original source manga. There was a time when it was believed that Q Hayashida’s detailed and dense art style will never be successfully traversed to the medium of anime. But MAPPA‘s ‘Dorohedoro’ easily defies this belief by creating a very satisfying adaptation. That being said, if you haven’t watched the anime yet and you’ve been waiting for its worldwide release, here is everything you need to know about its release on Netflix.

Dorohedoro Netflix Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Dorohedoro’ premiered on January 13, 2020, on Netflix Japan. Featuring a total of 12 episodes, the anime finished airing on March 30, 2020. Since it is based on a very popular manga, fans of the series from all over the world have been eagerly for its worldwide release. The good news for all of these fans is that Netflix has now officially confirmed that ‘Dorohedoro’ will release in the US on May 28, 2020. So if you haven’t already, this your opportunity to watch an amazing horror-fantasy anime. If you want to know about its second season, you refer to our preview of ‘Dorohedoro’ Season 2.

In a surreal magical post-apocalypse, Caiman is just trying to figure out who he is, one bite at a time. Dorohedoro arrives May 28th! pic.twitter.com/G5JMlZgKkt — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 21, 2020

Dorohedoro Plot

‘Dorohedoro’ is set in a dark city known as the Hole. This bleak stretch of land homes several weak non-magic folks who are often used as mere lab rats for those who practice magic. As the name of the place suggests, it often reeks of death and other grim occurrences which are all caused by the magic practitioners. Being the dominant species in their world, the sorcerers live in their own parallel world that has far better conditions than the Hole. Meanwhile, the people in the Hole just succumb to their remorseful existence.

Among the non-magic citizens of the Hole, Caiman is a huge man with the head of a reptile. He absolutely despises his appearance and has no memories of the life that he had before this transformation. One thing he does know is that a sorcerer from the other side is responsible for his ugly demeanor and memory loss. With the help of his friend, Nikaido, Caiman sets out to seek the sorcerer who cursed him.

Read More: Dorohedoro Season 1 Review