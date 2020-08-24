It looks like the exes in ‘Double Shot at Love’ can’t keep their hands off each other. For instance, Nikki Hall and Pauly D are certainly progressing fast in their relationship. After multiple ups and downs and complicated, confusing conversations, we believe their romance is growing stronger each week. In Thursday’s episode, we could not help but wonder if these two are meant to be together. Well, we will have a quick recap of episode 11’s events later. But before going there, here’s our round-up of the next episode.

Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Double Shot at Love’ Season 2 Episode 12 will premiere on August 27, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on MTV.

Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Not That Kind of Love’. In the episode, we finally see Pauly D revealing before everyone in the house that he is in love with Nikki. But he is surprised when he faces an unexpected backlash from the suite members. On the other hand, Marissa tries to hide her jealously when Brandon brings home a stripper. You can catch a quick sneak peek of the episode here.

Where to Stream Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 12 Online?

‘Double Shot at Love’ airs on MTV. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Thursday night. So tune in to the channel each week at 8 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to MTV’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to live-stream ‘Double Shot at Love’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms for cord-cutters are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

In episode 10, we had witnessed Nikki Hall and Pauly D having a conversation and Pauly saying that he wants to take things slow. However, this week, in the 11th episode, things change after Pauly’s performance in Miami. During the gig, he dedicates a song to Nikki and she cheers him on while standing on a table. Maria Elizondo even remarks that Nikki is behaving like Pauly’s proud wife. The two do not lose eye contact even for a moment and it’s evident that love is in the air!

Once the gig is over, Pauly comes over to give Nikki a huge hug. This quickly transforms into a kiss. And then, Pauly tells Maria that he loves Nikki, which leaves Maria stunned. However, Pauly tells Maria to not open up about it to Nikki. But Nikki happens to overhear and she is happy. She, however, says that she does not know how long the chemistry will last. She explains that Pauly had earlier expressed his concerns about jumping too soon into a relationship. Nikki advises Pauly to figure things out at his own pace and Vinny Guadagnino also supports her decision.

