This week, ‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick makes a guest appearance in the house of ‘Double Shot at Love’. Well, just like us, the cast members are skeptical about her arrival since she is known for stirring the pot. Vinny decides to let things remain as they are — for now. But then, at dinner, Angelina starts prodding Vinny about his relationship with Maria. The pair had previously said that their bond does not need to have a nametag.

Now, Vinny admits that he loves being around Maria since they have the same personality. After talking to Angelina, she asks if he has strong feelings for Maria. When Vinny confesses that there is a spark, Angelina urges him to ask Maria out on a date. Vinny finally gathers the courage and invites Maria to accompany him for some alone time. She accepts! But the date does not manifest in the 13th episode. So, you must be looking for the details of ‘Double Shot at Love’ season 2 episode 14. Well, as usual, we have got you covered.

Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Double Shot at Love’ Season 2 Episode 14 will premiere on September 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Where to Stream Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 14 Online?

‘Double Shot at Love’ airs on MTV. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Thursday night. So tune in to the channel each week at 8 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to MTV’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to live-stream ‘Double Shot at Love’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms for cord-cutters are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will be featuring a lot of Angelina — who may not be a regular cast member in the show but nonetheless, is expected to stir up a lot of drama. MTV has definitely brought her in the series for a reason! We do know that Angelina excels in gossip and it is inevitable that she will prod more to unravel new secrets, concerning the dynamics among the group members.

For a detailed insight into what can happen in the 14th episode, here is the official synopsis provided by MTV: “Angelina turns the night into a disaster when she gets into everyone’s business. Derynn attempts to hook up with Pretty Ricky again. Taking their relationship further, Vinny takes Maria out on a date, with a surprise visit from Uncle Nino.”

It is still questionable if Vinny and Maria’s relationship will last. Again, in the case of Pauly D and Nikki, we can hold on to some hope — at least. Well, in order to know what exactly happens next Thursday, tune in to MTV and watch the episode for yourself!

