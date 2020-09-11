Can love manifest in reality tv? We think it can. And Maria and Vinny are proof of our claim. In the last episode of ‘Double Shot at Love’, things could not get more emotional between the two. Well, we will come to the details later. Now, you must be looking for the details of ‘Double Shot at Love’ season 2 episode 15. Well, as usual, we have got you covered.

Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Double Shot at Love’ Season 2 Episode 15 will premiere on September 17, 2020, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Where to Stream Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 15 Online?

‘Double Shot at Love’ airs on MTV. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Thursday night. So tune in to the channel each week at 8 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to MTV’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to live-stream ‘Double Shot at Love’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms for cord-cutters are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Double Shot at Love Season 2 Episode 14 Recap

Vinny Guadagnino and Maria Elizondo have become a fan-favorite couple in ‘Double Shots at Love’. Their sizzling chemistry is definitely hard to ignore! We do know that earlier, things were not so great between the pair. After season 1, Maria was unsure if Vinny could be trusted at all. Again, Vinny was thoroughly annoyed when Maria had called him out on social media. But eventually, in the second season, the duo managed to reconcile and now, we see them at a much better place.

Angelina Pivarnick offers her help and Vinny finally gathers the courage to ask Maria on a date. Although Maria accepts the invitation, she is a bit nervous about how things will turn out in the end. As they reach the restaurant, the couple is a little quiet and does not talk to each other much. Slowly, they open up about their struggles and discuss life as a whole. Maria is quite happy after the date since it allowed her to see Vinny in a different right. But Vinny clarifies that they are not officially a couple yet. But he does confess that it is one of his best dates. The two even spend the night together.

Meanwhile, Marissa Lucchese and Brandon Stakemann shock everyone but sleeping together. But things get awkward pretty soon. Brandon does not want to be in a serious relationship and post the hook-up, even Marissa agrees that it is better to keep things casual. They decide that they both can see other people. However, when Brandon brings in another girl into the house, Marissa gets upset. Angelina Pivarnick confronts Brandon about his actions. Brandon replies that Marissa and he had discussed this earlier. Later, he decides to sort out the issue with Marissa.

