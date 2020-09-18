The latest episode of ‘Double Shot at Love’ brought in several doses of surprising reveals. Vinny and Pauly D decide to take their relationship to the next level. On the other hand, another pair decides to make their relationship official. Well, we will come to the details later. Now, you must be looking for the details of ‘Double Shot at Love’ season 2 episode 16. Well, as usual, we have got you covered.

‘Double Shot at Love’ Season 2 Episode 16 will premiere on September 24, 2020, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

The upcoming episode is called ‘What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas?’ MTV’s official synopsis gives us more details on what to expect from the episode. It goes as follows: “On their last day in Vegas, Pauly and Nikki must make a difficult decision about their relationship; Vinny and Maria consider their future together; Derynn must decide if she will stay in Vegas for Pretty Ricky.”

Nikki Hall and Pauly D have been getting quite close in their relationship. Although the two had had a rocky start, now they cannot stay away from each other. In episode 15, we see their bond growing even stronger. However, Nikki sits back and gives a deep thought about her and Pauly’s journey. When she sees Maria Elizondo and Vinny Guadagnino go on a date, she wonders if this moment will ever come in her life. She eventually breaks down and ends up asking Pauly D if they have a future at all. When Pauly understands that she is a bit doubtful of their future, he decides to shake things up a bit.

The entire crew decides to go to a party. And in the midst of the event, the two enter a suite. And as you can guess, the rest is history! On the other hand, Ricky Rogers and Derynn Paige make their relationship official. The episode ends with the two of them sharing an affectionate kiss. Ricky finally asks Derynn if she would like to be his girlfriend. Deryn is of course taken by surprise but she is happy. And she says yes!

