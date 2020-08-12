TLC is back with another family-centric reality series that follows the day-to-day activities of Karen and Deon Derrico’s family, comprising two singletons, two pairs of twins, a set of triplets, and a healthy set of quintuplets. In the premiere episode, Karen and Deon Derrico introduce us to their super-sized extraordinary family. Karen expresses that she has been pregnant six times and all her kids have been conceived naturally and not via any fertility treatments.

We also learn how Deon provides for their family. We have added a recap for you in the end. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ episode 2? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Episode 2 Release Date

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ episode 2 will release on August 18, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on TLC Network.

In the upcoming episode, titled ‘Multiple Aftershocks,’ Deon might have to take up the responsibility of maintaining peace and order in the Derrico household, as his wife Karen is moved to the hospital under the supervision of the doctors. On the other hand, we can expect Karen to go into labor because of the aftershocks from an earthquake that struck Las Vegas.

Where to Watch Doubling Down With the Derricos Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ episode 2 by tuning to TLC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TLC’s official website and the TLC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can stream the episodes on Philo TV.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Episode 1 Recap:

The episode is titled ‘Multiples Multiplied!’

Meet the Derricos! In the premiere episode, we meet Karen and Deon Derrico, who are proud parents to eleven amazing children with three on the way. Yes, Karen is over 20 weeks pregnant with a set of triplets who might make the total children count to 14. Deon reveals that they have the maximum set of multiples in the whole world. Deon and Karen confess that they always wanted a large family but never in their wildest dreams had they imagined they would be blessed with so many adorable munchkins.

Deon opens up about his childhood saying that although he grew up with an elder brother, Christopher Turner, Deon would always feel alone because his brother would be outside, minding his own business. On a side note, the show concluded filming in 2019, and Deon’s brother unexpectedly passed away in January 2020. Karen reveals that she has been raised with nineteen cousins. She adds that one beautiful night, Karen and Deon met at a club and they clicked when Deon asked her how many kids would she want to have and Karen replied as many as God would bless them with. Over a decade later, now the two are going to be parents to 14 kids.

With so many kids running around the house, Karen is a full-time stay-at-home mother while Deon, who is a real estate investor, is the sole bread earner in the family. Deon has learned the art of hair-cutting from his mother and that’s why he cuts the hair of all his children. Having so many kids can be exhausting for the body, so Karen’s doctors advised her to take complete bed rest to avoid any complications while giving birth to their triplets.

