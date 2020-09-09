In ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’, husband-wife duo Deon and Karen are seen to be dealing with multiple problems all at once. They already have a massive family to take care of. And now, in this week’s episode, we witness how Dawsyn’s health condition is affecting their relationship as well. Head to the recap section, for more. In case you are curious to know what can happen in ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ episode 6, we have got your back!

Doubling Down With the Derricos Episode 6 Release Date

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ episode 6 will release on September 15, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on TLC Network.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘For the Love of Dawsyn’. It will mostly revolve around Dawsyn’s heart surgery. We might also see how this incident will shape Deon and Karen’s relationship. Karen has already stated that Deon is not bonding well with Dawsyn. But this is mainly because he is still under the trauma of losing his son Carter to a health issue. So, the outcome of the procedure will also have a deep impact on the couple’s ongoing dynamics.

Where to Watch Doubling Down With the Derricos Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ episode 6 by tuning to TLC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TLC’s official website and the TLC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can stream the episodes on Philo TV.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Episode 5 Recap:

The episode is titled ‘Divide and Conquer’. Dawsyn is back home and seems to be doing well as of now. Karen is a bit relieved and the rest of the kids are happy that their baby sister is with them. Karen is upset that she won’t be able to attend Derrick’s first basketball game. But she needs to stay with Dawsyn. Karen and Deon split the workload. He takes the rest of the brood with him and plans on cheering Derrick.

GG has been frequently visiting the fam to help them out. Karen is frustrated that she is unable to feed Dawsyn since this is how babies bond with their mothers. When GG asks how things are going on between her and Deon, Karen replies that they barely have time to see each other. GG stresses that they should communicate more often. Deon promises the kids that he will take them to LOL Playhouse if they stay quiet. Deon asks Darian to help him out but she states that she wants to spend more time with kids her age.

During dinner, Karen tells the children that her friend Becky and her husband, Jeffrey will come for a stayover. When they reach, they are impressed with how well-behaved and independent the kids are. Becky then asks Karen if Deon will accompany her to Dawsyn’s surgery. She says Deon won’t go since he can’t see his child in tubes. The next Sunday, the fam heads to the church to seek blessings for Dawsyn. But when the pastor brings up the upcoming surgery, Deon breaks down into tears.

