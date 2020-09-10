TLC’s hit medical transformation series ‘My Feet Are Killing Me’ is not for the faint of heart. If weird warts and funky-looking fungus and gag-worthy growths make you squeamish, then this show is probably not for you. But if you can stomach it, watching medical transformation reality shows can be strangely satisfying and not to mention, comforting. ‘My Feet Are Killing Me’ is along the similar lines of TLC’s ‘Dr. Pimple Popper‘, but for feet. It follows two of the most gorgeous and talented podiatrists as they cure their way through a barrage of foot and leg ailments, some of which are the weirdest ailments we’ve ever seen. But seeing these two doctors – Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer – transform their patient’s feet and help alleviate people’s pain is a different kind of soothing experience.

Taking into account the show’s unprecedented popularity, it’s no wonder that viewers are clamoring for more details about the hero doctors’ personal and professional lives. Here is everything we know about Dr. Ebonie Vincent.

Dr. Ebonie Vincent: Her Medical Career

Dr. Ebonie Vincent is a skilled foot and ankle surgeon with a distinguished background. Her surgical prowess has been recognized internationally for her innovative surgical techniques and she has been praised a lot for her compassionate bedside manner. Her patients often say that Dr. Vincent is very adept at making them feel comfortable and not self-conscious. She is sought after by patients from around the world for correcting some of the most challenging and complicated foot and ankle conditions that exist.

Dr. Vincent attended Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, and majored in Biology. She always wanted to go into the medical field, with an emphasis on sports medicine. She went to medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia where she earned a Masters in Biomedical Science. It was here that Dr. Vincent discovered the field of podiatry and found herself interested in it. She then spent four years at Des Moines, Iowa and did a three-year intense surgical residency training at Inspira Health Network before going into private practice. Dr. Vincent currently works at Orange County Podiatry in California, where she sees patients in both centers, Orange County and Irvine.

Dr. Ebonie Vincent: Her Family

Dr. Vincent comes from a family of medical practitioners and educators. She grew up in Temecula, California. Her father is Dr. Bill Vincent and her mother is Eugenia Vincent, a retired educator of 30 years. Her parents have been together for approximately 40 years. She has one sibling – an older brother who is also a doctor, family physician Dr. William Kyle Vincent. They are a close-knit bunch.

Although her exact age is not known, Dr. Vincent’s birthday falls on July 28. If we had to guess, we’d say she was in her early thirties. Dr. Vincent is a Broadway musical loving former volleyball player, and she’s still very much into sports and fitness. She is also a dedicated dog mom.

Dr. Ebonie Vincent: Her Dating Life

Talking about her relationships, it seems Dr. Vincent is a very private person and likes to keep her love life away from the prying eyes of media. There is no information of any past relationships present on her social media either. Dr. Vincent is currently single and has never been married. She also does not have any kids but in an interview previously, she said she sees herself married, with kids in the next five years.

