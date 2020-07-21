You know heartwarming, you know steamy, and you know dramatic when it comes to reality dating series, but Netflix’s ‘Love on the Spectrum’ discards most of that and becomes so much more. It is heartwarming, yes, but it is also positive and hopeful. And, more than that, it educates us about how the world of dating is different for those who are “different” than us. Autism Spectrum Disorder is said to affect at least 1 in 160 people worldwide, so having more knowledge about their quirks and ways is definitely important. They can learn what is considered to be normal, so why can’t we do the same for them?

In the series, we got a glimpse of Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson teaching people with disabilities about the various social cues that they could pick up on so as to get comfortable, and, in turn, help others feel the same. The boot camp practice and her advice made us curious to know more about the doctor and what she does, so, let’s find out, shall we?

Who Is Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson?

Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson was introduced to us as the director of PEERS, but she is also the co-founder of it. She is a licensed clinical psychologist and an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior. Her PEERS Clinic is an outpatient hospital-based program that provides parent-assisted social skills training for preschoolers, adolescents, and young adults who are on the Autism Spectrum or have any other similar social impairments. It was all developed at UCLA to help these individuals develop and maintain meaningful relationships and connections with others throughout their lives.

Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson’s Career

Dr. Elizabeth has been a principal investigator and collaborator on several studies funded by the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to figure out social skills training programs that would help people with disabilities no matter what their age. She has presented her research at international conferences around the world, whether it be the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, or Finland, and has even received several awards for her work in the field.

‘Love on the Spectrum’ was not her first time being featured on television either, her groundbreaking work to help others has given her the opportunity to be on various media outlets, including People Magazine, USA Today, the LA Times, New York Times, Washington Post, CBS, NBC, and Channel 4. Dr. Elizabeth has even published a few books to ensure that her reach goes as far and as wide as possible. Her most recent one was in 2017, titled “PEERS for Young Adults: Social Skills Training for Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Other Social Challenges.” (Featured Image Credit: Liz Laugeson / Facebook)

Read More: Who Is Jodi Rodgers?