E! Entertainment’s reboot series ‘Dr. 90210’ narrates the medical choices and struggles of Dr. Michelle Lee along with three other high-profile plastic surgeons, Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Suzanne Quardt, and Dr. Kelly L. Killeen. By casting an all-female group of doctors, the show intends to shatter the stereotypes surrounding the male-dominated line of medicine. It also addresses the perception of cosmetic surgeries and how they have the potential to alter a person’s day to day life.

On the show, Dr. Michelle provides expert advice and performs complex procedures, surgical as well as non-invasive, to reconstruct the faces and breasts of her various patients. While handling her vocational responsibilities with prowess, we also see the doctor juggling them with her personal life. The successful surgeon is living a blessed life with her husband, who also practices medicine. Let’s find out more about them!

Dr. Michelle Lee’s Early Life and Other Interests

The member of the editorial board of the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. After attaining her medical degree on a merit scholarship, she was mentored by Dr. Bahman Guyuron, an internationally acclaimed aesthetic surgeon who is also recognized as the father of migraine surgery. Her six-years-long residency as a plastic surgeon wrapped up in 2009. Her world-class education did not end just as the skilled doctor also received fellowship training in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery at Harvard Medical School’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Her ground-breaking surgeries are a result of the brilliant tutelage under some of the pioneers in the field. Interestingly, her private life is as exciting as the one she leads professionally. Dr. Michelle seems like an enthusiast when it comes to physical workouts, be it in the form of calming yoga asanas or hard-core gym training. She is also adept at playing the piano and enjoys working on the keys in her free time.

Dr. Michelle Lee’s Husband

While living an extremely hectic work-life, Dr. Michelle somehow crossed paths with her special man. Dr. Bjorn Lobo is a neurosurgeon and functional medicine advocate. During the spring of 2015, the two got married at the gorgeous Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Michelle has not shared how she first met her husband, but she does not shy away from expressing her love for him. The newlyweds moved to Boston, Massachusetts, in July, the same year they tied the knot.

She quickly switched from a stunning bride to a dedicated microsurgery fellow student at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center located at the capital. During 2018, when Dr. Michelle worked in Chicago while her husband lived in LA, the two had to live separately for some time due to different career commitments. However, somewhere along the way, they both set up their new abode at Beverly Hills, where the highly accomplished plastic surgeon founded “PERK Plastic Surgery,” to practice aesthetic maintenance and enhancement on her patients.

Dr. Bjorn’s work-life keeps him as occupied as his partner’s. But once in a blue moon, the couple gets to go home together, and the wife takes a jiffy to show gratitude for this joyous moment by posting an adorable picture on her social media accounts. The pair seems to share an extremely comfortable equation at home where the neurosurgeon often troubles his wife while she is engrossed in her work.

Read More: Best Doctor Movies on Netflix