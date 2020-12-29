This week, ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ made a grand return with its 5th season on December 28, 2020. Dr. Sandra Lee is back and she is seen attending to a fresh batch of patients. She strictly follows the pandemic safety protocols as she reopens her office. We first meet Monica who has a large birthmark growing on the side of her face and Jackie who carries a melon-sized lump on the back of her shoulder. Reginald suffers from massive, rare growths on the back of his head. More on that later. But if you are done watching it already, you should know that the next episode is on its way. For all those addicts of gross, oozy pimple-bursting adventures, read on to know everything about ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ season 5 episode 2.

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 5 Episode 2 is slated to premiere on January 4, 2021, on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Big Pop on Campus’. The official synopsis for episode 2 reads as follows: “Can Dr. Lee provide the help Reginald needs in order to remove the large rare growths on the back of his head? Che’Re has a prominent bump on her face that has put her in a dark place. Juan has several painful boils on the back of his neck.”

Where to Watch Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ season 5 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Directv, and Sling TV. You can also catch up on the last-aired episodes on Hulu or purchase them on Amazon Prime Video.

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5 Episode 1 Recap:

The premiere introduces us to a woman named Monica who was rejected from her “dream job” due to her condition. She has a huge mark on her face. She explains in the episode: “My birthmark starts above my eyebrows and along the left side of my face and down my neck.” Her condition worsens when she has to stay for long periods in the heat, especially in summer. She further adds: “I work right now at a movie theater. A lady was buying tickets and it was around Halloween, and she asked me what Halloween character I was trying to portray based on what I looked like. It really hurt, like, really bad. Working at the movie theater, it’s not my dream job. I got my degree in early childhood development, but then when I started doing my student teaching, the person interviewing me happened to say, ‘We don’t think we can hire you because, based on your appearance, we don’t think the children will accept you.’” Apart from Monica, the premiere also sees Lee working with Jackie and Reginald.

