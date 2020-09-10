TLC’s medical show ‘My Feet Are Killing Me’ is not for the faint-hearted since it follows expert podiatrists Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer as they perform medical surgeries and other procedures on their patients who are suffering from grave foot issues. They aim to not only treat the foot and ankle ailments but also restore confidence and joy in the life of their patients. Apart from Dr. Ebonie and Dr. Brad, there is another podiatry specialist who has garnered the attention of the viewers because of her positive and patient attitude while tackling the ailments with her friend, Dr. Brad. Curious to know more about Dr. Sarah Haller? We have got you covered!
Dr. Sarah Haller Nationality: Where is She From?
Dr. Sarah Haller originally hails from South Carolina. While growing up around the shoreline of subtropical beaches and sea islands, Sarah developed a fascination for traveling to new places and exploring foreign cities. Why did she choose to pursue podiatry, you may ask. Well, when she was a child, Sarah was very much into ballet and had been a ballet dancer for 15 years, out of which, she was on pointe for four.
Naturally, she would suffer from constant feet aches. When it got unbearable, Sarah consulted a podiatrist who provided her with an easy in-office treatment and suggestions that will help her to dance pain-free in the future. The empathetic and caring nature of her doctor had a lasting impact on young Sarah who went on to pursue the profession, in her formative years. Sarah currently lives in the small city of Hoboken, in Hudson County, New Jersey.
Dr. Sarah Haller Age and Profession
As of 2020, Sarah Haller is 32-years-old and has been serving in the medical field as a foot and ankle surgeon for over seven years. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Biological Science from Columbia College, Sarah enrolled in Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine. Following her graduation in 2013, Sarah became a resident physician at CarePoint Health System where she served for three years. After finishing her residency at Hoboken University Medical Center, Sarah pursued a fellowship program at Weil Foot Ankle and Orthopedic Institute in Chicago, Illinois.
View this post on Instagram
Rise and Shine ☀️ it’s a magical Monday here at my house.. opening the door and 💥 I see the OR! Hope each of you have an amazing start to the week! . Getting creative when WFH with 🎥editing 😆 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #opendoorchallenge #lovemyjob #workfromhome #wfh #doctor #scrubs #wearfigs #weareinthistogether #staysafe #operatingroom #scrublife #missit #nurse #surgeon #surgeonlife #scrubtech #home #watchthisinstagood #hoboken
During her time there, Sarah not only honed her skills but was also involved in projects that dealt with trauma, nail pathology, and bilateral bunion surgery. As of today, she is a member of Essex Union Podiatry, a medical group practice located in Rahway, New Jersey. The founder of New Jersey Foot and Ankle Foundation specializes in musculoskeletal deformities, sports medicine, and post-traumatic reconstruction and revision surgery of the foot and ankle. Sarah also reviews articles for Foot & Ankle Specialist (FAS) and The Journal of Foot & Ankle Surgery (JFAS).
View this post on Instagram
🏎Drive: it’s what keeps me going, that, and coffee ☕️. (I keep trying to drink more 💧 H2O during the day, challenging…always looking for tips?!!) Often there is so much to do in a day, you think.. there is so much on my plate 🍽! But when you knock down 🥊 all the emails, conference calls and ask “what’s next?” You got it, ⛽️refuel and Drive on! . . . . . . . . . . . . #tuesday #operate #doctor #scrubs #wearfigs #positivevibes #drive #real #womenempowerment #womeninortho #foot #ankle #surgery #surgeons #surgeonsofinstagram #docsofinsta #sunshine #coffee #inspiration
Apart from co-authoring several publications, Sarah has also been a part of international orthopedic seminars. She often takes to her Instagram account to drop pearls of wisdom for her followers, sharing various tips, tricks, and techniques to take care of one’s health. Here’s a post that features tips on acing the residency program!
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday Wisdom: Crushing Residency tips! 1. Schedule/ time management is number 1!! This is likely your first time running solo..By that I mean no “classes” at 8am with an attendance roster so your responsibility is all self guided. 2. You likely have cases starting at 7:45am with a GROWING 🌱 inpatient list that you need to update attendings on as well as monitor lab work and other consults 3. Not to mention a pager 📟 that always is going off with a consult in the ER These are some of the tips that I live by… and used from school, residency, fellowship and NOW! 1. Early Morning ☀️ Routine: I try to be in bed by 10:30pm and wake up at 5:15am to allow for a morning workout and shower. I feel this is dare I say it.. just as invigorating as a cup of ☕️ 2. Make a 📝 list: it keeps me accountable and on track for the day 3. Take a ⏱ break: a quick 2 minute breathing meditation on the flight of stairs between patient rounds is often just the mental break I need to decompress. 4. Reward 🏆 yourself: after you accomplish all the goals and finish all the charts allow yourself to separate from work. Yes, there are papers to edit and posters to be made but in order to focus better challenge yourself to congratulate yourself on “micro wins” throughout the week! Do you do any of these?
When she is not working, the doctor spends her time scoping out her next adventure. Sarah is an avid yogi and also loves to read books and play golf. When she is in the mood to head outdoors, Sarah takes her Labrador for a walk in the streets of New Jersey.
View this post on Instagram
Monday Motivation: Back at it 👩🏻⚕️ Thanks for following me as I went off the grid + spent 10 days in an Alaskan National Park 🏞 alongside some amazing friends and great guides! Please check out my stories for pictures and videos of the adventure 🏔 ! No 🐻 were seen, although I bet they 👀 us!
Dr. Sarah Haller: Family and Dating Life
As far as her family is concerned, Sarah doesn’t prefer to divulge details about her family on her social media account. Taking into account Sarah’s beautiful ear-to-ear smile and weighted degrees, it’s a shame the podiatrist is still single. Yes, we scoured through Sarah’s account but couldn’t find one picture or caption that states otherwise. Also, as much as people who have watched the TLC show want Dr. Sarah and Dr. Brad to get together, we don’t think it’s happening anytime soon. From what we can tell, they are just really good friends. Well, we are just happy that Dr. Sarah is having the time of her life, professionally and personally.
