Imagine ‘My 600-lb Life‘ and then take it a bit further when it comes to transforming people medically, and what you’ll end up with is Netflix’s ‘Skin Decision: Before and After.’ Helping people modify themselves so as to look like their most “optimized” versions, this series is one that focuses on improving appearances both cosmetically as well as surgically. And, the person who is responsible for all the surgical advice and procedures is none other than Dr. Sheila Nazarian.

Who Is Dr. Sheila Nazarian?

As she specified on the show, Dr. Sheila Nazarian is a plastic surgeon, entrepreneur, and mom of three. She has a Masters in Medical Management degree from the Marshall School of Business at USC and did three years of residency in Los Angeles, California, where she still resides and works, before moving on to her specialization. She is trained in cosmetic surgery, plastic surgery, reconstructive surgery, and hand and burns surgery. Her experience in the field combined with her motto of making people feel like they deserve to be the best versions of themselves without any guilt has made her one of the best in her field.

Dr. Sheila Nazarian’s Profession

Currently, Dr. Sheila Nazarian runs her own practice in Beverly Hills by the name of Nazarian Plastic Surgery, where she uses her skills to give her patients what they want while still ensuring that it’s in their best interest. Some of the procedures that she specializes in are Cool Sculpting, Fat Freezing, Tummy Tuck, Liposuction, Breast Augmentation(Implants), Body Tite, Laser Tattoo Removal, and Dermal fillers. She does this while also serving as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Plastic Surgery at the University of Southern California.

Along with that, her company Spa 26 and The Skin Spot e-commerce website are also her main ventures. Here, she helps people improve their aesthetics in a non-surgical manner. Yes, she is a Board Certified Plastic surgeon, but she knows that going under the knife can only do so much, so she makes sure that she covers her patients’ needs in every possible way. Knowing how appearances can affect one’s confidence and life, Dr. Sheila’s niche is natural-looking outcomes that she ensures via her approach of patient listening and thorough examination of all the possible routes that she can take.

Dr. Sheila Nazarian’s Family

We know that Dr. Sheila came to America from Iran with her family when she was just 6 years old, and because she didn’t speak English at that point and had a completely different upbringing from what was considered normal in the western culture, she faced a lot of adversity. But, she overcame all that and became extremely successful, so much so, that she can now freely give back to her parents, who sacrificed their homeland and comfort to give her a bright future.

Along with her parents, Dr. Sheila’s family is her husband and their three kids. After being introduced by a mutual friend and falling in love, she got married to Dr. Fardad Mobin, a neurosurgeon, who specializes in minimally invasive, out-patient spine surgeries. And, although she is a proud mother, she rarely puts her kids in the spotlight.

Being a mother inspired her, though. While she was going through the journey, she felt a need for safe and luxurious skincare products for when a woman is pregnant and lactating, so, she developed and launched her own organic line of such products, which can be found on www.spamomma.co.

