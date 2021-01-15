Based on a manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, ‘Dr. Stone’ is one of the science fiction anime that subtly educates its viewers while entertaining them. The story begins in April 5738 A.D., when science prodigy Senku Ishigami gets freed after being petrified for 3,700 years. He discovers that the world he knew doesn’t exist any longer, and human civilization has collapsed. After figuring out his own de-petrification process, he starts reviving people, including Taiju Oki, Senku’s closest friend from the old world, and Tsukasa Shishio, a renowned martial artist.

However, when Senku reveals his ultimate plan to re-establish human civilization, Tsukasa vehemently objects, arguing that the old world’s corrupted ideals have no place in this new one. This disagreement eventually leads to the formation of two warring factions, the Kingdom of Science under Senku and the Empire of Might under Tsukasa. Their conflict is the main focus of the 2nd season of ‘Dr. Stone’, also known as ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’, titled ‘Hot Line,’ is set to premiere on January 21, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. In Japan, the episodes can be streamed on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ will premiere on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

The 1st season can be viewed on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website as well.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 2 Spoilers

The premiere episode begins with Gen recounting the events of the 1st season to the children of the village. Senku Comes up with the idea of using space food to gain a significant advantage over Tsukasa’s empire in the upcoming battle during the winter season. He prepares freeze-dried cup ramen with Chrome and Kaseki’s help. That night, when the rest of the village is asleep, Gen tells Senku about a plan that he devised earlier. He wants to use the record of Lillian’s voice to convince Tsukasa’s people that human civilization already exists in the US. This lie will likely turn most of the people in the empire against Tsukasa. In the ensuing confusion, it will be easy for the villagers to capture Tsukasa and Hyoga.

Chrome, who had woken up during their conversation and was eavesdropping, barges in. Together, they decide to execute the plan. In the following morning, they use a blast of sonic bombs to divert the attention of Tsukasa’s scout and secretly move the device towards the empire. In the next episode, we might find out what Tsukasa has planned to deal with Senku and the Kingdom of Science. We might also find out whether Gen’s idea worked or not.

