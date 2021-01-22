‘Dr. Stone’ is a science fiction anime based on a manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi. In April 5738 A.D., science prodigy Senku Ishigami gets released after 3,700 years of petrification. He quickly figures out nitric acid is the reason why his revival happened. Senku subsequently de-petrifies his friend Taiju Ōki, their classmate Yuzuriha Ogawa, and renowned martial artist Tsukasa Shishio. The problem arises when Senku tells others about his plans of reviving as many people as possible and bringing back human civilization through science. Tsukasa vehemently objects to this, believing that the old world’s ideas and tools have no place in this new one.

This dispute soon leads to an all-out war between two factions: The Kingdom of Science led by Senku and the Empire of Might led by Tsukasa. ‘Dr. Stone’ season 2, also known as ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars,’ premiered on January 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 3 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ episode 3, titled ‘Call from the Dead,’ is set to premiere on January 28, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. In Japan, the episodes can be streamed on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ will premiere on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

The 1st season can be viewed on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Ruri goes after Homura, who has been scouting the Ishigami Village. Both quickly realize that they are almost evenly matched in speed. As Ruri chases the other girl toward the village, Senku temporarily blinds Homura with a flare and captures her, but she manages to escape again. Homura figures out that Gen, Chrome, and Magma are missing from the village and are likely heading to the Empire of Might. As she leaves to follow them, Senku reveals that he put powdered blue gems on the former gymnast. This will enable Senku and the villagers to follow her with ultraviolet light.

At dawn, Homura notices the powder and cleans herself in a stream. Senku is unperturbed by this. He informs Gen and others by calling them on the phone. Communicating via miss calls, they manage to catch Homura. Gen, Chrome, and Magma leave the device in what is supposed to be Senku’s grave. The episode ends as Taiju and Yuzuriha call Senku with it. In episode 3, Senku and the villagers might convince more people to defect from the empire with Taiju and Yuzuriha’s help.

